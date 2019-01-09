  • Download mobile app
09 Jan 2019, Edition - 1275, Wednesday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • ChristianMichel was lobbying for Rafale rival; Congress should clarify: PM Modi
  • Select committee meet on CBI tonight at 8 PM
  • SP demands 54% quota for OBCs
  • Terrorism here to stay as long as nations use it as state policy: Army chief
  • 30 Daikin workers injured in clash with police and ‘bouncers’ during strike
  • Union Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot tabled the 10% quota bill in Rajya Sabha
  • Discussion on quota bill in Rajya Sabha SabkaQuota
  • CBI Chief AlokVerma enroute to CBI headquarters to take charge
  • Donald Trump calls Indian-origin police officer killed in US ‘national hero’
  • Alok Verma, who was reinstated as CBI chief by the Supreme Court on Tuesday reaches CBI HQ
Travel

Businesswire

Home > Businesswire

LP3 Network Launches Comprehensive eLearning Program for the Hormonal Health Practitioner

by businesswireindia.com

January 9, 2019

Business Wire India

Considering the fundamental value for further education on hormonal health, LP3 Network is excited to announce its new partnership with the Institute for Hormonal Health™ (IHH) as the exclusive global distributor of the IHH Educational Program™ – An Integrative Approach Toward Hormonal Health!

 

“In 2011, after realizing that there was an unaddressed patient population and a lack of specialized care for hormonal issues, I decided to open the Institute for Hormonal Health™, an integrative and personalized hormonal health practice,” said Dr. Kristy Prouse, MD, FRCSC (OB/GYN), Chief Medical Officer at IHH. “After treating thousands of patients successfully, I decided to create the IHH Educational Program™ to train medical professionals on how to implement proven approaches for hormonal healing.”

 

With over 12 hours of material, the IHH Educational Program™ provides a comprehensive overview on the identification, diagnosis, and treatment of common hormonal conditions. The evidence-based medicine employed in this program carefully evaluates current peer-reviewed research on the efficacy and safety of hormone restoration therapy (HRT). With Dr. Prouse’s training in Anti-aging and Regenerative Medicine, The IHH Educational Program™ emphasizes an integrative approach that addresses the underlying cause of disease.

 

“As an eLearning training with interactive video tutorials that test your knowledge at each step, this program streamlines learning and optimizes retention for the learner,” said Maurizio De Stefano, LP3 Network General Manager. “This innovative program is ideal for pharmacists, physicians, naturopathic doctors, and other healthcare providers looking to add value to their HRT training – we are extremely pleased to bring this valuable resource to you.”

 

Take advantage of this innovative educational offering by visiting: https://education.lp3network.com/eLearning/IHH and applying the exclusive promotional code: LP3IHH25PR*

 

*Restrictions apply.

 

About LP3 Network

 

LP3 Network is a Global Leader in Continuing Healthcare Education™ that has trained over 12, 000 professionals, with more than 70 live event offerings per year worldwide in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Philippines, Brazil, Spain, and Singapore. Its distance-learning platform provides access to quality online continuing education to both students and practicing professionals in over 50 countries worldwide. LP3 Network’s innovative continuing education programs are revitalizing personalized medicine practices and pharmaceutical compounding businesses.

 

To learn more about LP3 Network’s course offerings contact us by email: info@lp3network.com or view our online course catalogue: https://education.lp3network.com/

 

 
Source: Businesswire

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿