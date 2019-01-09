LP3 Network Launches Comprehensive eLearning Program for the Hormonal Health Practitioner

by businesswireindia.com

Considering the fundamental value for further education on hormonal health, LP3 Network is excited to announce its new partnership with the Institute for Hormonal Health™ (IHH) as the exclusive global distributor of the IHH Educational Program™ – An Integrative Approach Toward Hormonal Health!

“In 2011, after realizing that there was an unaddressed patient population and a lack of specialized care for hormonal issues, I decided to open the Institute for Hormonal Health™, an integrative and personalized hormonal health practice,” said Dr. Kristy Prouse, MD, FRCSC (OB/GYN), Chief Medical Officer at IHH. “After treating thousands of patients successfully, I decided to create the IHH Educational Program™ to train medical professionals on how to implement proven approaches for hormonal healing.”

With over 12 hours of material, the IHH Educational Program™ provides a comprehensive overview on the identification, diagnosis, and treatment of common hormonal conditions. The evidence-based medicine employed in this program carefully evaluates current peer-reviewed research on the efficacy and safety of hormone restoration therapy (HRT). With Dr. Prouse’s training in Anti-aging and Regenerative Medicine, The IHH Educational Program™ emphasizes an integrative approach that addresses the underlying cause of disease.

“As an eLearning training with interactive video tutorials that test your knowledge at each step, this program streamlines learning and optimizes retention for the learner,” said Maurizio De Stefano, LP3 Network General Manager. “This innovative program is ideal for pharmacists, physicians, naturopathic doctors, and other healthcare providers looking to add value to their HRT training – we are extremely pleased to bring this valuable resource to you.”

