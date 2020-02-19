L&T Opens Digitally Transformed Corporate Museum

by businesswireindia.com

L&T Construction has opened its state-of-the-art, new-look and digitally transformed corporate museum at Manapakkam in Chennai.Christened HHL Centre, after L&T’s founding father Henning Holck-Larsen, the revamped museum is, the best example of immersive storytelling using latest digital technology and platforms by a conglomerate in India.Speaking on the occasionL&T, said: “We are delighted to present the digital avatar of L&T Construction’s museum, which is in line with our corporate strategy of digitalisation across the company. The museum is a manifestation of all the key milestones the company has achieved. We trust that this will go in the annals of the corporate history of India and will become an inspirational landmark for Chennai.”The uniquely shaped museum is spread over 12,000 sq ft across three floors. It was originally built in 2004 to commemorate the 60anniversary of L&T Construction and narrates the Company’s outstanding history that now spans over 8 decades.“In this state-of-the-art museum, we have showcased projects by L&T Construction across the breadth of its activities, by deploying multiple digital technologies and formats. Representing the sheer mammoth size of L&T in the museum was the major challenge. Digitally articulating an eight-decade history spread across the globe with minute details, milestones, testimonies, etc. was a humongous task,” said, L&T.A walkthrough of this fully digital, touch-enabled and multimedia museum, gives the visitor a peep into L&T Construction’s capabilities. The iPad interactive mosaic/architectural LED video wall showcases company’s 30 most iconic projects. A unique section called ‘L&T City’ is a collection of miniature models of marquee projects made by the company across the world and brought to life using interactive, 3D projection mapping technology. A timeline presents stories, milestones and significant events, decade wise on a 10ft touch interactive LED video wall. A telepresence robot bids farewell to the visitors by recording a video or digitally written feedback from them.Source: Businesswire