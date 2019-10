L&T Technology Services Continues Double-Digit Revenue Growth in Q2FY20

by businesswireindia.com

Q2 Revenue of Rs. 1,402 crore, up 11% YoY

Q2 Net profit of Rs. 206 crore; up 8% YoY

USD Revenue at $198 million; growth of 12% YoY in constant currency

Revenue at Rs. 14,021 million; growth of 11% YoY

14,021 million; growth of 11% YoY EBIT margin at 17%; up 110bps YoY

Net profit at Rs. 2,058 million; growth of 8% YoY

2,058 million; growth of 8% YoY Interim Dividend of Rs. 7.5 per share (Record date October 31, 2019)

Everest Group has named LTTS as a Leader for automotive engineering services in its Peak Matrix™ assessment study. LTTS was lauded as a “Star Performer” in the segment because of noteworthy progress across its automotive engineering capabilities and the resultant market impact.

in its Peak Matrix™ assessment study. LTTS was lauded as a “Star Performer” in the segment because of noteworthy progress across its automotive engineering capabilities and the resultant market impact. Recognized as the ‘ Best Company for Excellence in Services’ by the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce, West India Council (IACC-WIC). The award was presented to LTTS by the Chief Guest, Shri Nitin Gadkari, Hon’ble Minister for Road Transport & Highways and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

by the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce, West India Council (IACC-WIC). The award was presented to LTTS by the Chief Guest, Shri Nitin Gadkari, Hon’ble Minister for Road Transport & Highways and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises. LTTS was recognized at the BML Munjal Awards for Business Excellence through Learning & Development in the private services category. The award was presented to LTTS by Mr. Pranab Mukherjee, Former President of India.

in the private services category. The award was presented to LTTS by Mr. Pranab Mukherjee, Former President of India. Adjudged as the Gold Winner of the Stevie® Award for Best Employer of the Year 2019.

L&T Technology Services Limited (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS), India’s leading pure-play engineering services company, announced its results for the second quarter ended September 30, 2019.Highlights for Q2FY20 include:During the quarter, LTTS won 8 multi-million dollar deals across all major industry segments, including new digital engineering programs for automotive, medical devices and plant engineering customers. On a YoY basis, LTTS has increased its USD20mn+ clients by 4 and its USD10mn+ clients by 3.“The sustained double-digit topline growth in Q2 reflects the strengths of the company across a wide spectrum of industries and the focused investments into capability building. In Q2, three of our verticals – Transportation, Plant Engineering, and Medical Devices grew in excess of 20% on YoY basis.We continue to see significant growth opportunities ahead. Our conversations with customers indicate that spends on areas such as cognitive engineering, cybersecurity and engineering analytics are becoming more pervasive and are leading to development of next generation smart products, services and operations. LTTS’ portfolio of offerings in digital & leading-edge technologies which accounts for 39% of revenue, is rightly positioned to capture such opportunities.In a short span of time, LTTS has been recognized as a Leader in the Automotive Engineering Services space by Everest, a validation of the impactful customer programs we are delivering,” saidAt the end of the second quarter, the patents portfolio of L&T Technology Services stood at 416, out of which 300 are co-authored with its customers and the rest are filed by LTTS.At the end of Q2FY20, LTTS’ employee strength stood at 16,789 a net addition of 876 during the quarter.Source: Businesswire