26 Jun 2018, Edition - 1078, Tuesday

L&T Technology Services Launches New NB-IoT Solution, Collaborates With Cadence to Facilitate Smart Connectivity

by businesswireindia.com

June 25, 2018

Business Wire India
L&T Technology Services Limited (NSE: LTTS), a global leading pure-play engineering services company, has partnered with California based Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ: CDNS), a leader in manufacturing electronics and integrated circuits to launch its new NB-IoT (Narrow Band – Internet of Things) protocol stack nB-on which will be hosted on Cadence’s Tensilica platform.
 
NB-IoT is a Low Power Wide Area Network connectivity standard from cellular Industry (ETSI/3GPP) to enable a wide range of devices and services to be connected. nB-on is an innovative offering from LTTS utilizing NB-IoT designed with low memory and low power footprint enabling easy integration to custom target platforms. Cadence’s Tensilica solution can be integrated into system-on-chip (SoC) devices to deliver fast time to market with low risk through pre-verified and pre-certified intellectual property (IP).
 
These are opportune times for organizations that intend to derive maximum benefits from IoT enabled connected devices. According to Technavio, the global NB-IoT chipset market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 61% from 2017-2020, while Gartner has predicted that the number of ‘connected things’ will reach 20.4 billion by 2020. LTTS is a prime mover in India leveraging its IoT, IIoT and NB-IoT prowess for developing Smart Cities under the Smart Cities Mission by the Indian government. The company is contributing significantly to the L&T Group’s asset management projects and turnkey solutions for smart cities, smart communication systems and security solutions.
 
Ashish Khushu, Chief Technology Officer at L&T Technology Services said “We are excited to roll out nB-on, a comprehensive and light-weight 3GPP NB-IoT device protocol stack developed by LTTS that is both platform and industry agnostic. Our partnership with Cadence Technologies involves integrating nB-on with Cadence’s popular Tensilica platform, which will result in cost effective use cases for a multitude of functions ranging from smart parking management, smart meters to modern fleet and waste management. Our combined NB-IoT package will provide enhanced IoT connectivity, lowering deployment & maintenance costs while supporting a large number of devices. LTTS has been an important contributor to prevailing 3GPP NB-IoT standards and anticipates mass adoption of the nB-on solution in the near future”.
 
“Increasingly companies are looking to integrate NB-IoT functionality into their low-cost IoT SoCs,” said Gerard Andrews, director of marketing for Tensilica products at Cadence. “From wearables to smart city to industrial applications, this new class of IoT SoCs will require solid modem IP and a strong engineering services partner. With L&T Technology’s fully tested NB-IoT modem IP and proven engineering team, they can reduce risk and time to market for companies looking to enter the emerging NB-IoT SoC market.”
 
LTTS will be exhibiting the nB-on solution at the upcoming GSMA Mobile World Congress 2018. The visitors would be able to experience the functionality of nB-on at Booth Number B89 in Hall N1, between June 27 to 29.
Source: Businesswire

