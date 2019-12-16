L&T Technology Services Ltd Develops the World’s First Cost-effective Robotic Endo-training Kit

by businesswireindia.com

L&T Technology Services Limited (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS), India’s leading pure-play engineering services company, was felicitated for its Robotic Endo-training Kit at the 8th Foundation Day of Global Innovation & Technology Alliance (GITA) on Thursday, 28th November 2019 at Hotel Le Meridien, New Delhi.Hon’ble Minister of Science & Technology, Health and Family Welfare and Earth Sciences Dr. Harsh Vardhan was the Chief Guest, Prof. K. Vijay Raghavan, Principal Scientific Advisor (PSA) to the Government of India and Prof. Ashutosh Sharma, Secretary, Department of Science & Technology, were the Guests of Honour.LTTS was recognized for developing the world’s first cost-effective Robotic Endo-training Kit, in association with GITA and Department of Science and Technology (DST). The research and development for the kit has been a joint effort between India and the Republic of Korea.LTTS’ Robotic Endo-training Kit is a futuristic surgical training robot that gives a high-definition observation of the patient’s anatomy and the instruments – Master Tool Manipulator, Patient Side Manipulator, Endoscopic Camera Arm, Liver VR Feed – have a seven-degree range of movements to improve the precision of surgical techniques. This kit is made at a low cost and hence it can be used by many hospitals or even in smaller clinics to train on inanimate material.Dr. Ramalingam, one of the country’s foremost Laparoscopic Urologists, has been a guide and mentor from the inception of the project, and was instrumental in making it a success.said, “LTTS’ Robotic Endo-training Kit is a state-of-the-art technology that offers superior vision, improved flexibility, greater accuracy and ergonomic support to surgeons. Through this association with GITA and the Department of Science and Technology we have been able to contribute towards the massive technological shift that is transforming the Indian healthcare industry. Evolving technology is the need of the hour and LTTS’ Robotic Endo-trainer kit helps surgeons to get trained in carrying out most of the complex operations with great precision, flexibility and power as compared to conventional methods.”, “One of our objectives is to analyze and promote evolving technologies available globally in partnership with global corporates who are leaders in technology. The strategic collaboration with L&T Technology Services on the Robotic Endo-Trainer is part of our vision to strengthen India’s innovation ecosystem. We believe such collaborations are the basis for a more sustainable, technologically advanced and economic development and thank LTTS for lending their rich domain expertise in engineering medical devices.”Source: Businesswire