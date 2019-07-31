  • Download mobile app
31 Jul 2019, Edition - 1478, Wednesday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • CCD founder VG Siddhartha’s body shifted to Wenlock Hospital.
  • Filed 35 complaints but police didn’t act: Unnao rape survivor’s kin
  • SC to hear Unnao case on Thursday.
Travel

Post

Luxury Handbag Designers Launch a New Collection Embracing Indian Karigari

Covai Post Network

July 31, 2019

San Calpa is a luxury handbag label that cherishes the motto ‘Conception of an idea conceived from the heart or mind.’ It believes in the grandeur of timeless aesthetics, bolstered by the rationalistic approach of simplicity; the label has a lucid design philosophy – “Stay Simple".

 
Designer Sonika donning Athena from the collection


Apart from adherence to international quality standards and focus, San Calpa is also defined by the uniqueness in each one of its creations. The collection is  handcrafted to perfection by professional “Karigars” through traditional means, giving each piece its own distinctive feature and constant improvement in its creations based on the brand’s own experiences.    

 

San Calpa celebrates the artistic bond between a mother and her children. A bond over flair for design and artistic simplicity. The Chief Designer, Sonika Tapkire, an alumnus of School of Fashion Technology, Pune and London South Bank University, focuses on simplicity and structural integrity while crafting her products, resulting in cutting edge creations that are also efficacious and durable. While Samit Tapkire, a Middlesex University Graduate with work experience in the business world, looks over Management and Finance. The duo is supported by their mother, also an interior designer herself.

 

San Calpa seeks to provide its customers not only with products, but also unforgettable lifelong experiences. 

 

Connect with the brand on social media here –

Facebook – www.facebook.com/sancalpa.bags

Instagram – www.instagram.com/san_calpa/?hl=en


Shop online on their website – www.sancalpa.co.in

Or shop in stores
Couture Yard: www.coutureyard.com

Kalpane: www.kalpane.in

Open Trunk: www.theopentrunk.com

Nykaa: www.nykaafashion.com

La Sosta: www.lasostashop.com

Source: Newsvior

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿