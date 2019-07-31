Luxury Handbag Designers Launch a New Collection Embracing Indian Karigari

San Calpa is a luxury handbag label that cherishes the motto ‘Conception of an idea conceived from the heart or mind.’ It believes in the grandeur of timeless aesthetics, bolstered by the rationalistic approach of simplicity; the label has a lucid design philosophy – “Stay Simple".

Designer Sonika donning Athena from the collection



Apart from adherence to international quality standards and focus, San Calpa is also defined by the uniqueness in each one of its creations. The collection is handcrafted to perfection by professional “Karigars” through traditional means, giving each piece its own distinctive feature and constant improvement in its creations based on the brand’s own experiences.

San Calpa celebrates the artistic bond between a mother and her children. A bond over flair for design and artistic simplicity. The Chief Designer, Sonika Tapkire, an alumnus of School of Fashion Technology, Pune and London South Bank University, focuses on simplicity and structural integrity while crafting her products, resulting in cutting edge creations that are also efficacious and durable. While Samit Tapkire, a Middlesex University Graduate with work experience in the business world, looks over Management and Finance. The duo is supported by their mother, also an interior designer herself.

San Calpa seeks to provide its customers not only with products, but also unforgettable lifelong experiences.

