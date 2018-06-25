Mahagun Metro Mall Amongst the Top Tier II Shopping Malls in India

by businesswireindia.com

Mahagun Metro Mall, a preferred destination for the people in Vaishali, Ghaziabad has regained one of the top positions amongst the shopping malls in tier II cities of India as the mall has witnessed a YOY jump of approx. 48 percent in footfalls in the first quarter of FY 18-19. Acclaimed as a shopping arcade of the city, the mall had recorded footfall of around one crore in previous financial year and the ongoing performance of mall is clearly indicating the establishment of another benchmark in FY 18-19.Within a span of only eight years since the mall became operational, it has emerged as a hub of fun and joy rather than being a shopping destination only. The mall has garnered many awards and recognitions throughout its journey to become a landmark in Ghaziabad. Recently, the mall has been conferred as the best tier II shopping malls in India through an independent survey in the region. Moreover, the mall has also been witnessing a significant momentum in footfalls every month.A one-stop destination for a shopper’s frenzy, the mall was constructed and became operational in the year 2010-11 and since then it has never looked back and accomplished several records as per the retail standards. The mall is spread across an area of 455,000sqft and containing a total chargeable area of 334,630sqft. The mall has recorded the footfall of approx. 6 lacs in the month of April 2018. Although in first appearance, the number seems surprising for a mall established in tier-II city while taking a look at the latest brand outlets and mall’s active participation in various amusement and CSR activities, the figures are expected to grow higher day by day. Including renowned names like Big Bazaar, Dominos, Keventers, KFC, Max, Lifestyle in the store, the mall is currently carrying around 102 latest brand outlets. Among all, the mall was the first to introduce and bring PVR cinemas in Ghaziabad city.Reflecting on the throughout journey of mall, Abhinav Ajmera, Vice President, Business Development, Mahagun Group said, “Once we have a look at our expedition, it really makes us proud to be associated with the icon of success. With the fastening pace of retail sector, we are on our way to become a pioneer in the sector. We are leaving no stone unturned to establish our mall a place where one not only gets the best shopping experience but also finds it as a galleria of own amusement.”Source: Businesswire