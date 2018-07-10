MAHE Celebrates Institution of Eminence Tag

by businesswireindia.com

The decision to pick Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal as an “Institute of Eminence” was received with jubilation here in the University. From the Chancellor to the students, all waiting with baited breath for the announcement by the University Grants Commission, broke into celebrations on getting the news in a tweet from the Union HRD Minister Mr Prakash Javedekar on Monday morning. MAHE is highest ranked among private Indian universities in the QS Ranking. Indeed, a Red-Letter Day for the University.Chancellor, Dr Ramdas M Pai was extremely happy with Union HRD Ministry’s decision to select Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal as an Institute of Eminence. “The status thus acquired will serve as an inspiration for us to move forward with greater confidence and resolve to raise the standard of teaching and research to higher levels,” he said and added, “This development is a stepping stone for our University to earn prestige of being one among the top 200 universities in the world. We will direct our efforts to achieve this distinction and live up to the expectations of the Government of India.”Welcoming the move to provide the special status to our University, Pro Chancellor Dr H.S. Ballal said, “Despite India being the third largest education provider in the world, our universities are dismally placed in world rankings. I am glad that the HRD ministry has recognized our potential. It is a great moment, a great opportunity. We will grab the opportunity with both hands and work to ensure that we figure among the top 200 in the world in time to come.”Even an NRI student who will be joining the MBBS course beginning August 1, 2018 was overjoyed. “I have chosen KMC Manipal for three reasons after considerable research,” said Sreeya Kilambi. “The emphasis on classroom education along with hands-on experience is truly good. The health sciences library is considered to be the best and biggest in Asia, and, KMC Manipal leaping seven ranks from 11to the fourth, was sort of decider for me. Personally, I consider KMC Manipal to be the Harvard of Medical Schools in India,” said Sreeya.“Delighted to learn that Manipal Academy of Higher Education has been given the status of ‘Institute Of Eminence’. This is truly a well-deserved recognition for the outstanding calibre of higher education that the University has been imparting over the years and a tribute to the vision of its founder Dr TMA Pai,” said an alumnus of the University, Mr Banmali Agrawala, President Infrastructure And Defence & Aerospace, Tata Sons Limited.Another Alumnus, Sandeep Maini, Chairman Maini Group thrilled to hear the news commented, “It’s an extremely proud achievement for the University to have gained the recognition of Institution of Eminence. As an Alumnus of this prestigious institution which has shaped my life and career, it’s a matter of personal pride as well."Source: Businesswire