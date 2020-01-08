Malaika Arora Gives Away International Awards 2019-20

by businesswireindia.com

Xel Research culminated its International Awards 2019-20 to facilitate India’s leading organizations and professionals from different start-ups, SME’s and Brands at hotel Vivanta Dwarka New Delhi. The award show aimed to motivate the professionals for their efforts and bringing a positive impact in their prospective field. On the occasion, Bollywood actress Malaika Arora was present as chief guest in this ceremony gala.Xel Research is one of the leading market research companies and the awards were based on a comprehensive market research study and opinion surveys conducted by Xel Research. The awards were presented to more than 50 organizations & Professionals from Delhi as well as across the country. Some of the awards presented were – Sree Sajal Jyotish Shastri Outstanding Achievement & Contribution to Astrology, Crime Reformer Outstanding Social Activist In India. Since Last 18 Years, Sajai Steels & Project Ltd Best Quality-Steel Products Manufacturers Of The Year, Yogashram Nature Cure Centre Best Naturopathy Centre In Gujarat, Koshys Group of Institutions Best Institution for Placement Based Education, Bangalore College of Management Studies Best Emerging Institution in Bangalore, Bubber's Beauty Palace Best Manufacturer & Exporter of Jewelry Rajasthan, Kairali Ayurvedic Group Leading Ayurvedic Brand of the Year 2019, Durga Das Seth Jewelers Most Trusted Jewelers in Punjab, Mr. M. K. Jha Mathematician, India’s Renowned Mathematician of the Year 2019- 20, Dayawati Modi Academy, Best CBSE Senior Secondary School In Uttar Pardesh, Peacock Restaurant India's Best Multi-cuisine Restaurant with Innovative Technologies Of The Year, Peacock Restaurant Best Quality Food & Most Hygienic Restaurant In Telangana, Kapoor's Café Best Family Punjabi Restaurant in Bangalore, Dr. Yogesh Tandon & Dr. Hitesh Tandon (Tandon's Clinic), Best Sexologist In Delhi / NCR, MR. RAJ DAVE Mnraj Fitness Pvt. Ltd. & RD Fitness Equipments), Best Emerging Entrepreneur Of The Year Fitness Industry Edu Brain Academy Internationally Acclaimed Best Vocational Courses Academy In North India, Mr. Vishal Dev Saini Go Naturopathy, Best Yoga Teacher in North India, Ramada By Wyndham Jammu City Centre Best MICE Hotel In Jammu & Kashmir, Mr. Mohammad Rizwan Rizy Hair Solution, Best Hair Treatment Centre in Delhi NCR, Jyotish acharya Pandit Rammehar Sharma, Most Famous Astrologer And Vastu Consultant Of The Year, Artography Studio Best Fine Arts Institute In Delhi/NCR And many from all across India. This award show honors to the individual and corporate sectors that are building, leading successful and dynamic businesses in the Nation.One-of-its-kind of the International awards ceremony, it witnesses some of the brilliant minds from across the land who took the oath to stand for a cause that would help to uplifting the developing sections and empowering them with basic fundamental rights. The platform enables individuals to showcase their experiences and journeys and get recognized for the enormous difference they have done to improve and empower the quality of life for everyone which could have been done through their initiatives. They have an extremely inspiring story that can inspire others to stand for a cause.According to R K Dhuria, MD Xel Research, “Our idea is to establish the award as recognition of a significant contribution to encourage corporate a Professional from different Startup’s, SME’s & other Industry to commit themselves to make a positive and beneficial impact in their community, society and the national & International level at large.” Source: Businesswire