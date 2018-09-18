18 Sep 2018, Edition - 1162, Tuesday
FLASH NEWS:
- PM Modi unveils development projects worth ₹500 crores
- SC allows Karti Chidambaram to travel to UK
- Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has been admitted in AIIMS Delhi for routine health checkup
- ED has registered a money laundering case against Karnataka State Minister D. K. Shivakumar
- Pulwama, J&K: Grenade attack on CRPF camp, Two jawans got injured in the attack
- Russian jet with 14 servicemen aboard vanishes from radar off Syria
- Ajay Maken resigned as Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee chief citing health issues
- Bishop Franco Mulakkal has filed an anticipatory bail plea in Kerala High Court
- FIR has been filed against Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari
- Delhi Court summons Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Deputy CM and other AAP MLAs have also been summoned.
ManageEngine Strengthens Endpoint Security With the Launch of Browser Security Plus
by businesswireindia.com
September 18, 2018
Business Wire India
ManageEngine, the real-time IT management company, today announced its launch of Browser Security Plus, a browser management solution that helps organizations secure their corporate data in the cloud and protect their networks from web-based cyberattacks. Available immediately, Browser Security Plus provides organizations with a layer of management capabilities for browsers and their add-ons to maintain robust enterprise security. This allows enterprises to improve network health by preventing, detecting and fixing any browser vulnerabilities.
As modern web, portable computing devices, and other technologies have enabled employees to work from anywhere, there’s been a surge in cloud adoption among organizations, and browsers have evolved to be silent entry points for accessing corporate data. According to Statista, browsers have accounted for 23.47 percent of exploit attacks in 2018 as of Q1. This has a serious impact on enterprise security, as attackers leverage unsecured browsers and web applications to create lasting business repercussions.
Addressing this evolving need, ManageEngine has developed a comprehensive browser management solution that can secure multiple browsers1— such as Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, and Microsoft’s Internet Explorer and Edge — used in Windows environments, as 88.18 percent of desktops worldwide run on Windows, according to Net Market Share. (1 Browser market share for multiple browsers according to Net Market Share: Google Chrome 63.37 percent, Firefox 10.62 percent, Microsoft Internet Explorer 13.46 percent and Edge 4.86 percent)
“For the longest time, browsers have been considered just another application. With cloud applications pivoting the way business is done, browsers have become endpoints in and of themselves, capable of achieving functionalities of a number of native applications put together,” said Mathivanan Venkatachalam, Vice President of ManageEngine. “By managing browsers the same way they manage endpoints like desktops and mobile devices, enterprises can seal their network from possible attacks at its most used threshold.”
Cyber hygiene Practices Implemented in Browser Security Plus
- Prevents, detects and fixes browser vulnerabilities to improve network health
- Free edition is perfect for small businesses to manage up to 25 computers
Browser Security Plus covers all critical aspects of securing a browser — from obtaining visibility, enforcing security policies, and controlling access to ensuring compliance with enforced policies. The company also plans to extend its browser management capabilities to macOS, followed by other operating systems in the near future.
Pricing and Availability
Pricing starts at $12/year/license. A fully functional, 30-day trial is also available as well as the Free edition for startups and small businesses to manage up to 25 computers.
- Compliance: IT teams can set rules required by their organization and also monitor for compliance with Security Technical Implementation Guidelines (STIG) and industry security standards predefined by the Center for Internet Security (CIS).
- Policy deployment: Browser configurations are intelligently grouped into policies that address specific requirements such as threat defense and data leakage prevention.
- Add-on management: IT teams can provide and revoke access to browser add-ons like extensions and plug-ins based on their reliability and also silently push mission-critical extensions to computers from a central repository.
- Browser isolation: Trusted websites and business applications are segregated from their untrusted counterparts. Untrusted sites are rendered in a virtual browser to ensure enterprise data remains secure.
