Marico Innovation Foundation Unveils the 7 Sutras of Innovation for Indian Entrepreneurs

by businesswireindia.com

Founded with an aim to nurture innovations in the country, Marico Innovation Foundation launched its second book – ‘7 Sutras of Innovation’ with Mr. Harsh Mariwala unveiled the book at a launch event in Mumbai. The book follows the journeys of select past ‘Innovation for India’ Awardees that have made a mark in their respective fields and also managed to build scale along the way. What makes this book a unique read are the 7 sutras culled out strategically from these stories that are practical and applicable not only for entrepreneurs but also for professionals, corporates, students and institutions alike. The event also addressed a thought-provoking fireside chat between Mr. R Gopalkrishnan (Author, Corporate Advisor & GC member of Marico Innovation Foundation) in conversation with K Chandrasekhar (Founder & CEO, Forus Health Pvt. Ltd.) & Anshu Gupta (Founder of Goonj) around how innovation has helped them to drive their vision ahead.Written by, the book covers 8 past 'Innovation for India' Awardees; each one dramatically different from the other in terms of their scope of operations, product profile, sector or business model. But irrespective of this diversity, or the fact that each of them have had their individual journeys and milestones that aren't necessarily analogous with one another, it has been possible to distill 7 clear and applicable SUTRAS that they have all abided by, while also eliminating behaviors that could have posed as serious impediments to development in their formative years.For entrepreneurs, starting a business is really like having a baby; and the journey between start-up and scale-up is quite akin to the treacherous ride between childhood and adulthood. The book beautifully brings out why scaling up a business is not quite the same thing as starting one.Covering defining shifts in their entrepreneurial journey, the innovators share their learnings on leveraging and overcoming failures, identifying market threats and building strategies to deal with competition. The stories are enablers for entrepreneurs aspiring to scale-up their innovations and amplify the impact by cross-pollinating these learnings.The prominent Indian publisher Jaico Publications has provided editorial and distribution support for the book and A.T. Kearney has been the knowledge partner for designing the frameworks of interactions and prioritizing content for this book.Speaking about their journey to success, the innovations featured in the book (who are also recipients of ‘Innovation for India’ awards- India’s most prestigious platform for recognising Innovation) are Agastya International Foundation, The Better India, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), St. Jude India, Goonj, Rivigo, Tonbo Imaging and Forus Health.The first book by Marico Innovation Foundation released in 2009 was titled Making Breakthrough Innovations HappenIt aimed to spur innovation by sharing stories of 11 Indians who have disrupted the industries they work in. Having sold more than 65,000 copies thus far, the book set a benchmark for innovation and became a bestseller in the genre.Source: Businesswire