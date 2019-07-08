Mary Kay Inc. Sponsors University of the Philippines Medical Alumni Society of America 34th Annual Grand Convention

by businesswireindia.com

Mary Kay Inc., a leading skincare innovator, continued its decades-long commitment to science through its sponsorship of the University of the Philippines Medical Alumni Society of America (UPMASA) 34th Annual Grand Convention (AGC) in Dallas. The conference, held at the Fairmont Hotel from July 2 – July 6, convened more than 500 doctors from the U.S. and the Philippines to discuss topics ranging from dermatology to orthopedics and neurology.

UPMASA is a non-profit organization that provides healthcare assistance and supports medical education in the Philippines. With 20 chapters and a membership base of over 2,000 medical doctors who are mostly in the USA and in the Philippines, members include those in clinical practice, research, academic medical education and community endeavors.

“We’re honored to attend and sponsor events like the UPMASA annual convention in order to advance technology and education around health and skincare,” said Dr, Lucy Gildea, Chief Scientific Officer at Mary Kay. “We’re excited that our sponsorship will also help support the UPMASA Texas Chapter’s humanitarian efforts, benefitting the Johnson County Children's Advocacy Center and the Boys and Girls Club of Dallas.”

UPMASA supports the philanthropic activities of the University of the Philippines College of Medicine (UPCM) and the Philippine General Hospital (PGH). The organization helps the Cesium Project of the PGH Cancer Institute by providing medical supplies for treating indigent cancer patients.

At the Grand Convention, Mary Kay also hosted an exhibit featuring its TimeWise® Miracle Set 3D® and a look at the science behind its beauty products.

“Mary Kay’s generous sponsorship allows UPMASA to continue its support of healthcare and medical education in both the Philippines and North America,” said Dr. Ponciano Cruz, UPMASA AGC Chair. “It also helps us to continue to execute philanthropic activities such as faculty endowments, medical student scholarships, and physical infrastructure and equipment through the Philippines General Hospital.”

One of the original glass ceiling breakers, Mary Kay Ash founded her beauty company more than 55 years ago with three goals: offer rewarding opportunities for women, manufacture irresistible products and make the world a better place. That dream has blossomed into a multibillion-dollar company with millions of independent sales force members in nearly 40 countries. Mary Kay is dedicated to researching the science behind beauty and to manufacturing cutting-edge skin care, color cosmetics and nutritional supplements. Through the Mary Kay Foundation℠, the company has awarded more than $78 million to cancer research and domestic violence shelters. Mary Kay Ash’s original vision continues to shine—one lipstick at a time.

