Mary Kay Inspires Beauty Trends at Spring/Summer 2020 Fashion Weeks in Europe

Mary Kay Inc. continues to make its mark on the beauty industry through its ongoing partnerships with Ukrainian and Belarus Fashion Weeks, Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia, and Bratislava Fashion Days in Slovakia and Czech Republic.

“As an innovator of beauty trends, Mary Kay along with beauty artists, unveiled 2020 runway looks throughout fashion weeks in Europe,” stated Tara Eustace, President of Mary Kay for the European Region. “The runways at fashion week are the perfect stage to share inspiration, debut our innovations with the fashion world and elevate makeup trends in each of these countries.”

Designers, influencers, celebrities, makeup artists, beauty bloggers and editors attended all five events where Mary Kay was the official beauty partner for the spring/summer 2020 fashion week season.

“The Mary Kay Global Design Studio was created over 10 years ago to inspire beauty trends and drive innovation, fueling creativity and individuality through fashion collaborations around the world,” said Sheryl Adkins-Green, Chief Marketing Officer, and Creative & Inspiration Officer for the Mary Kay Global Design Studio. “During fashion weeks, makeup artists in collaboration with Mary Kay, unleashed some of the major trends of the season. Beauty enthusiasts can get the look ‘as seen’ on the runway or revisit the inspiration to create their own.”

Fashion Weeks Highlights:

Held in Kyiv between August 31-September 4, 2019, Ukrainian Fashion Week (UFW) kicked off the Mary Kay sponsored events in Europe. Under the artistic direction of lead makeup artist MartElle, a team of 40 beauty artists, all of whom are also members of the Mary Kay independent sales force, prepped the runway models for 30 Ukrainian designers and performed 350 different makeup looks throughout UFW. One of the fashion shows was an exclusive capsule pink bra collection collaboration between Mary Kay Ukraine and lingerie brand Keòsme aimed at supporting women diagnosed with breast cancer. Ten percent of sales proceeds from the exclusive collection will be donated to a Ukrainian nonprofit organization that promotes female health and wellness.

Bratislava Fashion Days by Mercedes-Benz was next in Bratislava on September 16-19, and Prague on October 5-6. For the second year in a row, Mary Kay Slovakia was the Official Makeup Artist for the event. Makeup artists prepared the show-stopping makeup looks worn by runway models and starred in the backstage stories on Fashion TV. Inspired by Mary Kay’s Global Beauty Ambassador Luis Casco, the “Sparkling Pewter,” “Sultry Glam,” “Sweet Champagne,” and “Garnet Gold” special looks became the highlights of the shows. The December 17 show in Bratislava marked the closing of the 2019 edition of the Fashion Days.

Mary Kay Russia has been the Official Makeup Artist of the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia (MBFW Russia) for 7 years in a row—13 consecutive seasons. The largest fashion event in Eastern Europe, MBFW Russia was held in Moscow on October 15-19. Luis Casco, and star makeup artist Andrey Shilkov, co-created the looks for 109 shows out of a total of 119, while a makeup team from the Mary Kay Russia independent sales force represented the brand backstage. The stunning beauty look imagined for the Te Amo Couture runway show was the result of the exclusive Casco-Shilkov collaboration.

The Belarus Fashion Week (BFW) held in Minsk on October 17- 20, 2019, wrapped up a successful fashion week season for Mary Kay in Eastern Europe. Mary Kay was BFW Official Makeup Artist for the 7th season in a row. A team of beauty artists from the Mary Kay Belarus independent sales force featured 650 runway looks and no less than 500 makeovers under the guidance of beauty artist maestro Alexander Kiryniuk, who also presented the season's trends.

