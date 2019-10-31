Mary Kay Recognized for Product Innovation, Corporate Stewardship and Workplace Excellence in Asia Pacific Markets

October 31, 2019
Today, Mary Kay Inc. announced it has received nearly 30 awards for product innovation, corporate stewardship and workplace excellence in its Asia Pacific markets from 2018 to 2019. As one of the world’s leading direct sellers of skincare and color cosmetics, the awards recognize Mary Kay in a variety of categories across the Asia Pacific region.
KK Chua, President of Mary Kay’s Asia Pacific Region (Photo: Mary Kay Inc.)
“It is an honor to receive these prestigious product and industry awards throughout Mary Kay’s Asia Pacific markets within a one-year timeframe,” said KK Chua, President of Mary Kay’s Asia Pacific Region. “On a global scale, Mary Kay is consistently recognized for our company’s relentless pursuit to provide an unparalleled business opportunity, cutting-edge products and an unwavering commitment to make the world a better place. We share these esteemed accolades with our corporate employees, independent beauty consultants and loyal Mary Kay fans.”
The 2018-19 Asia Pacific awards include:
Product Awards
China
Malaysia
Cosmetics Ranking
Technology
Environment
China
Corporate Social Responsibility
Workplace Excellence
Women Empowerment
Mary Kay Inc. was also recognized in the 2019 Global Workplace 100 study by Reputation Institute (Ri) as one of the world’s most reputable employers. Ri named Mary Kay Inc. number 42 among the top 100 global companies on its list. Researchers ranked companies based on professional development, total rewards, work environment, market leadership, products and responsibility. For more information about the global workplace reputation study, click here.
About Mary Kay
One of the original glass ceiling breakers, Mary Kay Ash founded her beauty company more than 55 years ago with three goals: develop rewarding opportunities for women, offer irresistible products, and make the world a better place. That dream has blossomed into a multibillion-dollar company with millions of independent sales force members in nearly 40 countries. Mary Kay is dedicated to investing in the science behind beauty and to manufacturing cutting-edge skin care, color cosmetics, fragrances and nutritional supplements. Mary Kay is committed to empowering women and their families by partnering with organizations from around the world, focusing on supporting cancer research, protecting survivors from domestic abuse, beautifying our communities, and encouraging children to follow their dreams. Mary Kay Ash’s original vision continues to shine—one lipstick at a time.
