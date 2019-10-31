Masimo Announces CE Marking of Radius Capnography™ for the Root® Patient Monitoring and Connectivity Platform

by businesswireindia.com

Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) announced today that Radius Capnography™, a portable real-time capnograph with wireless Bluetooth® connectivity, has received CE marking. Radius Capnography connects with the Root® Patient Monitoring and Connectivity Platform to provide seamless, tetherless mainstream capnography for patients of all ages. Radius Capnography is the second wireless sensor created by Masimo, joining Radius PPG™, or Radius Photoplethysmography, the first tetherless sensor solution to offer Masimo SET® Measure-through Motion and Low Perfusion™ pulse oximetry.

Masimo Root® with Radius Capnography™ (Photo: Business Wire)

Radius Capnography requires no routine calibration and minimal warm-up time, with fully accurate EtCO 2 and respiration rate measurements and continuous EtCO 2 waveforms displayed within 15 seconds.1

Wirelessly connected to Root, Radius Capnography presents a compelling mainstream capnography solution:

Cable-free Capnography: The lack of a cable tethering the Radius Capnography sensor and patient to Root improves workflow and reduces the possibility of an interruption in capnography monitoring by minimizing tugging on the breathing circuit.

The lack of a cable tethering the Radius Capnography sensor and patient to Root improves workflow and reduces the possibility of an interruption in capnography monitoring by minimizing tugging on the breathing circuit. Automated Documentation: Root automates electronic charting of patient data, including the data collected by Radius Capnography, in hospital electronic medical record (EMR) systems, working with Masimo Patient SafetyNet™ or Iris Gateway ® to simplify and speed workflow, as well as reduce the likelihood of transcription errors. 2

Root automates electronic charting of patient data, including the data collected by Radius Capnography, in hospital electronic medical record (EMR) systems, working with Masimo Patient SafetyNet™ or Iris Gateway to simplify and speed workflow, as well as reduce the likelihood of transcription errors. Maximized Data Visibility and Manipulation: Root’s large, multi-touch high-resolution screen provides an easily interpretable secondary display of large, crisp EtCO 2 waveforms, improving visibility and assisting clinicians in identifying wave patterns suggestive of airway obstruction or tube dislodgement. Clearly displayed trend data for up to 96 hours helps clinicians review patient progress over time, helping guide ventilation efforts. And the intuitive touch-screen interface allows clinicians to quickly adjust the trend display range and configure alarm settings to meet the needs of each patient.

Root’s large, multi-touch high-resolution screen provides an easily interpretable secondary display of large, crisp EtCO waveforms, improving visibility and assisting clinicians in identifying wave patterns suggestive of airway obstruction or tube dislodgement. Clearly displayed trend data for up to 96 hours helps clinicians review patient progress over time, helping guide ventilation efforts. And the intuitive touch-screen interface allows clinicians to quickly adjust the trend display range and configure alarm settings to meet the needs of each patient. Hassle-free Connectivity: Radius Capnography’s cable-free design and quick Bluetooth pairing provide the benefits of reliable capnography and connection to Root without the burden or clutter of additional cables, facilitating easy movement between care areas, as patients move through the hospital, and in busy operating rooms where space is already at a premium.

American Heart Association guidelines recommend continuous quantitative waveform capnography, in addition to clinical assessment, to help clinicians confirm endotracheal tube placement3, assess the depth and effectiveness of chest compressions during CPR4, and recognize the return of spontaneous circulation during CPR.4

Root is a powerful, expandable hub that integrates an array of technologies, devices, and systems to provide multimodal monitoring and connectivity solutions. Root’s plug-and-play expansion capabilities allow clinicians to simultaneously monitor with Radius Capnography and other measurements, such as Radius PPG SET® Measure-through Motion and Low Perfusion pulse oximetry and advanced rainbow® Pulse CO-Oximetry measurements, for expanded visibility of patient status.

Joe Kiani, Founder and CEO of Masimo, said, “We’re happy to introduce the second tetherless, cableless sensor for Root, Radius Capnography. With this CE marking, the advanced connectivity of Radius Capnography is now available in both the US and CE-marked countries, bringing the power of Masimo capnography to even more hospitals around the world.”

About Masimo

Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) is a global medical technology company that develops and produces a wide array of industry-leading monitoring technologies, including innovative measurements, sensors, patient monitors, and automation and connectivity solutions. Our mission is to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care. Masimo SET® Measure-through Motion and Low Perfusion™ pulse oximetry, introduced in 1995, has been shown in over 100 independent and objective studies to outperform other pulse oximetry technologies.5 Masimo SET® has also been shown to help clinicians reduce severe retinopathy of prematurity in neonates,6 improve CCHD screening in newborns,7 and, when used for continuous monitoring with Masimo Patient SafetyNet™ in post-surgical wards, reduce rapid response team activations, ICU transfers, and costs.8-10 Masimo SET® is estimated to be used on more than 100 million patients in leading hospitals and other healthcare settings around the world,11 and is the primary pulse oximetry at 9 of the top 10 hospitals according to the 2019-20 U.S. News and World Report Best Hospitals Honor Roll.12 Masimo continues to refine SET® and in 2018, announced that SpO 2 accuracy on RD SET® sensors during conditions of motion has been significantly improved, providing clinicians with even greater confidence that the SpO 2 values they rely on accurately reflect a patient’s physiological status. In 2005, Masimo introduced rainbow® Pulse CO-Oximetry technology, allowing noninvasive and continuous monitoring of blood constituents that previously could only be measured invasively, including total hemoglobin (SpHb®), oxygen content (SpOC™), carboxyhemoglobin (SpCO®), methemoglobin (SpMet®), Pleth Variability Index (PVi®), RPVi™ (rainbow® PVi), and Oxygen Reserve Index (ORi™). In 2013, Masimo introduced the Root® Patient Monitoring and Connectivity Platform, built from the ground up to be as flexible and expandable as possible to facilitate the addition of other Masimo and third-party monitoring technologies; key Masimo additions include Next Generation SedLine® Brain Function Monitoring, O3® Regional Oximetry, and ISA™ Capnography with NomoLine® sampling lines. Masimo’s family of continuous and spot-check monitoring Pulse CO-Oximeters® includes devices designed for use in a variety of clinical and non-clinical scenarios, including tetherless, wearable technology, such as Radius-7® and Radius PPG™, portable devices like Rad-67™, fingertip pulse oximeters like MightySat® Rx, and devices available for use both in the hospital and at home, such as Rad-97®. Masimo hospital automation and connectivity solutions are centered around the Iris® platform, and include Iris Gateway®, Patient SafetyNet, Replica™, Halo ION™, UniView™, and Doctella™. Additional information about Masimo and its products may be found at www.masimo.com. Published clinical studies on Masimo products can be found at www.masimo.com/evidence/featured-studies/feature/.

ORi and RPVi have not received FDA 510(k) clearance and are not available for sale in the United States. The use of the trademark Patient SafetyNet is under license from University HealthSystem Consortium.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, in connection with the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the potential effectiveness of Masimo Radius Capnography™, Root®, Patient SafetyNet™, and Iris Gateway®. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations about future events affecting us and are subject to risks and uncertainties, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control and could cause our actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in our forward-looking statements as a result of various risk factors, including, but not limited to: risks related to our assumptions regarding the repeatability of clinical results; risks related to our belief that Masimo's unique noninvasive measurement technologies, including Masimo Radius Capnography, Root, Patient SafetyNet, and Iris Gateway, contribute to positive clinical outcomes and patient safety; risks related to our belief that Masimo noninvasive medical breakthroughs provide cost-effective solutions and unique advantages; as well as other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of our most recent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which may be obtained for free at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we do not know whether our expectations will prove correct. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of today's date. We do not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these statements or the "Risk Factors" contained in our most recent reports filed with the SEC, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under the applicable securities laws.

