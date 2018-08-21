Mavenir Introduces RCS Business Messaging Partner Program to Enable MNO’s A2P Revenue Growth

by businesswireindia.com

Mavenir, the world’s #1 messaging systems provider and a leader in Rich Communication Services (RCS)—with an 85% market share in North America—today announced its RCS Business Messaging Partner Program with 15 confirmed partners.

The Mavenir RCS Business Messaging (RBM) solution enables brands, aggregators, content providers, enterprises and MNOs to monetize RCS messaging technologies and provide rich, multimedia end-user experiences from the native messaging application on mobile devices.

This global partner program is focused on accelerating the adoption of RCS multimedia messaging by creating a community of industry leading messaging partners to provide MNOs with a compelling business-to-consumer (B2C) messaging channel and become the platform of choice for advertisers, brands, content providers and enterprises to deliver messaging.

MNOs benefit by leveraging an ecosystem of pre-integrated partners that allows them to generate revenue from business messaging quickly and with a broader range of services to the enterprises and brands. MNOs can develop new business models to strategically position themselves to compete against OTT business messaging offers with a clean channel and single point of integration, while retaining control of the relationship with the brands, the aggregators and the end users.

The program makes it easier for enterprises, brands, aggregators and developers to participate in RCS business messaging and delivers the following benefits:

Certification with Mavenir’s RBM solutions—including RCS and Messaging as a Platform (MaaP) components—to expand their market reach to over 250 MNOs globally, reaching nearly 3 billion mobile messaging subscribers.

Training and technical support, access to technical experts and input into Mavenir’s product development roadmap.

Access to Mavenir’s RCS MaaP Lab to develop and test chatbots, artificial intelligence applications, APIs, pre-production customer demos, use cases and proof of concepts.

Access to data rewards capabilities with Mavenir’s Ad-Sponsored Messaging platform.

“We are providing MNOs with a certified and trusted ecosystem of partners that provides diverse enablers such as chatbots, artificial intelligence (AI), natural language processing, mobile payments, shopping carts; or even interconnection, rating, settlement and clearing services,” said Guillaume Le Mener,SVP, Mobile Enterprise Solutions, Mavenir. “In North America alone, Mavenir enables today more than 50 Million active RCS users and processes more than 250 Million RCS messages per day in just one of our customers’ networks. With the mobile business messaging market projected to be $74 billion by 20211, our goal with this partner program is to ensure that MNOs and our partners can compete for that business, leveraging Mavenir’s expertise and RCS market share.”

RCS is already supported in the Google Android Messaging client integrated into Android Oreo 8.0 devices as well as the Samsung Messages Client embedded in the latest Samsung Android Smartphones.

Mavenir’s Business Messaging Partner Program is launching with 15 confirmed partners, today including: 3C Interactive, Aldeamo, Anbotux, Cequens, CLX, IMImobile, Infobip, mGage, MessageBird, nativeMsg, OpenMarket, Syniverse, Smooch, tyntec and Zipwhip.

To enroll as a partner, visit: https://info.mavenir.com/business-messaging-ecosystem.

NOTE: Mavenir will be exhibiting and speaking at MWC Americas 2018 in Los Angeles, including at the RCS Business Messaging Seminar: The Future of Brand Communications on 12 September. To learn more or request a meeting, visit: https://info.mavenir.com/events/mwca-2018

About Mavenir:

Mavenir is purpose-built to redefine mobile network economics for Communication Service Providers (CSPs). Our innovative solutions pave the way to 5G with 100% software-based, end-to-end, Cloud Native network solutions. Leveraging industry-leading firsts in VoLTE, VoWiFi, Advanced Messaging (RCS), Multi-ID, vEPC and Cloud RAN, Mavenir accelerates network transformation for more than 250+ CSP customers in over 130 countries, serving over 50% of the world’s subscribers.

We embrace disruptive, innovative technology architectures and business models that drive service agility, flexibility, and velocity. With solutions that propel NFV evolution to achieve web-scale economics, Mavenir offers solutions to CSPs for revenue generation, cost reduction and revenue protection. www.mavenir.com

