MAX Launches New Store at Elpro City Square Pune

Max Fashion, country’s largest fashion brand, launched its new store at Elpro City Square mall, Chinchwad, Pune recently. The store was launched by renowned actress from Marathi cinema, Saie Tamhankar. Spread over 11,700 sq. ft. area, the new store offers wide range of latest fashion merchandise, spacious trial rooms, state-of-the-art digital interface and a more convenient billing process design, thus, ensuring a wholesome and effortless shopping experience for its customers.

To have a glimpse of their favourite actress Saie Tamhankar and to enjoy festive shopping, customers in huge numbers were present at the store’s launch event. The actress took a walk in the store and seemed quite amazed with Max Fashion’s latest collection.

Talking at the event, Saie Tamhankar said, ”I would like to congratulate Max for the new store launch. I loved the latest festive collection of Max as it offers great variety and that too for the entire family. I am sure people will enjoy the time that they spend shopping here. I am glad to be associated with Max.”

Mr. Devesh Kumar, AVP – West, Max Fashion said, “We are excited about the grand opening of the Max Store at Elpro City Square mall and we believe the market is ideal for our brand which sets the newest styles and trends. So please come and be astonished at Max. Max look good, feel good.’’

About Max Fashion

Max Fashion, known for ‘everyday fashion’ is the biggest fashion brand across Middle East and India. Opening its first store in Middle East in 2004, brand has grown at a phenomenal pace and now has presence across 19 countries. In India, currently it has more than 300 stores with presence across 100+ cities; it has become the biggest fashion brand not only in Middle East, but also in India in the short period of time it has been here.

Max’s brand vision is to “democratize fashion” for the contemporary middle class by offering global fashion trends at an amazingly affordable price. It enjoys universal appeal across young families as well as millennials, who are not only fashion conscious but tech savvy, because of a well-balanced portfolio across Apparel, Footwear & Accessories for Men, Women & Kids. With over 20,000 new designs across 8 seasons every year, consumers get access to truly fast fashion at amazing low prices.

Max is a true Omni-channel brand with first in industry capabilities like “Click & Collect”, “Ship from Store” & “Return to Store”, apart from offering outstanding Online shopping experience through its own maxfashion.com website as well as an engaging app which is enjoyed by millions of consumers.

