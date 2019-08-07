Max Life Insurance Launches ‘Speed Dial – Your Partner for Life’ Initiative on Fourth ‘Protection Day’

Max Life Insurance Co. Ltd. (“Max Life”/“Company”), one of India’s leading life insurance companies, today announced the launch of one-of-its-kind initiative, ‘Speed Dial Max Life Insurance – Your Partner for Life’ further reinforcing its customer obsession. Under this initiative, Max Life will endeavor to assign every customer a dedicated relationship manager, known as the ‘Partner for Life’ for all their policy-related service needs. Through this unique initiative, the ‘Partners for Life’ will act as enablers to provide a one stop solution on call, shortening the average wait time a customer has to go through, to get their queries answered. They will also educate customers on the Company’s digital service solutions and new products offerings, if inquired.

Coinciding with Max Life’s fourth ‘Protection Day’ (four months since the Company announced that it will dedicate the 6th of every calendar month as ‘Protection Day’), the initiative will provide quick and easy resolution of policy servicing needs to customers by allocating a partner i.e. a dedicated relationship manager from the day of purchase of a policy. Customers will be given direct contact details of their partners to enable prompt assistance in their policy journey. This will facilitate the customer to save time by directly contacting the partner without going through interactive voice responses which is generally time consuming. Having quicker access will also equip customers to engage frequently with their ‘Partner for Life’ on call, and be well versed with their insurance policies.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Aalok Bhan, Director & Chief Marketing Officer, Max Life said, “At Max Life, one of our core values is ‘Customer-Obsession’. While our commitment is validated by our claims paid ratio of 98.74%* (Bharose ka Number), the ‘Speed Dial’ initiative is introduced to further protect the promises we have made to our customers through dedicated relationship managers on call. By protecting our promises to them we are ensuring ‘Khushiyon ki Suraksha’ of our customers. As the pioneers in the life insurance space, we continue to look for ways to enhance the customer journey by putting them at the forefront of all we do.”

Max Life Insurance Co. Ltd (“Max Life”/“Company”), one of the leading life insurers in India, is a joint venture between Max Financial Services Ltd. and Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co. Ltd. Max Financial Services Ltd. is a part of the Max Group, which is a leading Indian multi-business corporation, while Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance is a member of MS&AD Insurance group, which is amongst the leading insurers in the world. Max Life Insurance has a vision to be the most admired life insurance company by securing the financial future of its customers.

Max Life offers comprehensive protection and long-term savings, through its high-quality multi-channel distribution including agency and third distribution partners. A financially stable Company with a strong track record over 19 years, Max Life offers superior investment expertise. The Company has a strong customer-centric approach focused on need-based sales and quality service delivered through its superior human capital.

During the financial year 2018-19, Max Life achieved ‘Gross Written Premium’ of Rs. 14,575 crore and had sum assured in force of Rs. 7,03,972 Crore. As on 31st March 2019, the Company had Rs. 62,798crore of AUM and a share capital including reserves and surplus of Rs. 2,767 crore. The Company has nearly 35 lakh customers serviced by its 12,082 employees and 48,522 agent advisors through 239 offices across the country.

