13 Mar 2020, Edition - 1704, Friday
  • Unnao rape victim’s father’s death: Kuldeep Sengar, the expelled BJP MLA has been sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment.
  • 16 people have been tested positive for #Coronavirus in Kerala.
  • Economic Offences Wing resumes its probe into the land scam allegation against Jyotiraditya M. Scindia
  • Bloodbath on Dalal street. Sensex opens 2390 points lower, Nifty breaches the 9000 mark
Medical PDQ App is the Best Platform for COVID-19 Communication for Healthcare Providers and Patients

by businesswireindia.com

March 13, 2020

Business Wire India

With the uncontrollable global spread of the COVID-19 virus and quarantine orders from governments around the world, communication for healthcare providers and patients is becoming more challenging day after day. Agile Surgical Assistants, LLC believes Medical PDQ is the best mobile app platform for doctors and patients to connect without having to expose themselves to the coronavirus.

 

Fears of contracting and exposure of the COVID-19 virus, impacts the communication in the health industry for appointments and proper treatment for patients. Quarantine orders make it difficult for patients to schedule appointments while hospitals and clinics around the world are overwhelmed with an alarming rate of new cases everyday.

 

There is no cure or vaccine for COVID-19 but to aid in preventing the spread, communication is key. Medical PDQ provides a platform for communication amongst healthcare providers and patients for this type of outbreak. Healthcare providers can schedule patient’s appointments thru Medical PDQ, as well as direct message for consults, etc.

 

To aid in combatting and prevent the spread, Medical PDQ’s platform helps healthcare providers and their staff with clinic/surgery appointments, consults, emergencies, rescheduling and coverage requests, in real time. In matters of the pandemic spread of COVID-19, like any emergency, time is of the essence.

 

Start safely communicating (Android or iPhone) with your healthcare providers with MedicalPDQ.com.

 

 
Source: Businesswire

