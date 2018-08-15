Meggitt Training Systems to highlight Australian presence and next-generation simulator at Land Forces

by businesswireindia.com

Meggitt Training Systems will emphasize its long-standing Australian presence and demonstrate the FATS® 100MIL simulator at Land Forces 2018, to be held September 4-6 in Adelaide. Meggitt Training Systems Australia has installed, maintained and operated small-arms simulators for the Australian Defence Force since 1999. Meggitt’s FATS 100MIL-based Weapon Training Simulation Systems will commence roll out to 19 ADF locations in December 2018.

“During the past two decades, Meggitt Training Systems Australia has gained invaluable experience with the ADF’s evolving training requirements, delivering custom scenarios rapidly and cost-effectively,” said Chris Jordan, MTSA’s managing director. “Meggitt’s FATS 100MIL is uniquely qualified to meet future Australian needs through maximum realism and system performance, as proven by our selection by the US Army and Marine Corps for their small-arms training programs of record.”

The FATS 100MIL introduced revolutionary features such as advanced game engine 3D marksmanship, enhanced diagnostics with intelligent coaching and collective training. The system provides an impressive array of functionality for both instructor and trainee, delivering solid weapon-handling and shot-placement analytics, coaching tools that automatically highlight trainee results for reinforcement or correction, and enhanced graphic capabilities for an all-encompassing training platform. During Land Forces, company representatives will be available for demonstrations of the export-ready product, along with a variety of BlueFire® wireless weapons and other simulators.

To see a demonstration of Meggitt’s FATS 100MIL simulator, plus speak with a company representative during Land Forces 2018, visit stand 2P2 or schedule an appointment at https://meggitttrainingsystems.com/about/request-a-meeting-with-meggitt-training-systems/.

About Meggitt Training Systems

Meggitt Training Systems, makers of FATS® and Caswell technologies, a division of Meggitt PLC, is the leading supplier of integrated live-fire and virtual weapons training systems. Following the acquisition of FATS® virtual training systems and Caswell International’s live-fire ranges and services, Meggitt Training Systems has continued to grow its capabilities based on the legacy of these two industry leaders. Over 13,000 Meggitt live-fire ranges and 5,100 virtual systems are fielded internationally, providing judgmental, situational awareness and marksmanship training to the armed forces, law enforcement and security organizations.

Meggitt Training Systems employs more than 400 people at its headquarters in Atlanta and at facilities in Orlando, Canada, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, UAE, Australia and Singapore. It can deploy service personnel anywhere in the world for instructor training, system installation and maintenance.

About Meggitt PLC

Headquartered in the United Kingdom, Meggitt PLC is an international group operating in North America, Europe and Asia. Known for its specialized extreme environment engineering, Meggitt is a world leader in aerospace, defense and energy, employing nearly 11,000 people at more than 50 manufacturing facilities and regional offices worldwide.

