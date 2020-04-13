Merck Foundation Announce 'Stay at Home' Media Recognition Awards for Asian Countries

by businesswireindia.com

Merck Foundation marks World Health Day to raise awareness on Coronavirus.



Rasha Kelej CEO of Merck Foundation started “Separated but Connected” Initiative.



Category TV Radio Print Online Prize Money

(Up to) USD 500 USD 500 USD 500 USD 500

, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany announced the call for applications for. The theme of the awards isexplains, “This is how we mark World Health Day. The ‘Stay at Home’ Media Recognition Award will encourage media to sensitize our communities. Raising awareness about coronavirus in our communities will contribute to supporting health workers who are at the forefront of COVID-19 response – providing high quality, respectful treatment, and care, it will also enhance their great efforts in leading community dialogue to address fears and questions. Our hearts and thoughts are with them.”“As I am Working from Home like most of you. I’d like to call it physical distancing, not social distancing. Let’s keep our physical distance but still socially connected, thanks to available technologies we are actually connected every second. Above all we are globally united more than ever. Practice Physical Distancing but Keep Socially Connected to stay mentally and physically healthy,” explainedThe awards are open to all the journalists from. More than one winner will be chosen from each category. The most creative and influential media work aiming to raise awareness and sensitizing communities about this alarming topic at a regular basis will be eligible to win these awards.“Since most of the people are confined to their homes, they are spending a lot of time reading and listening to news through different platforms. Media professionals, it is your time to help the people to take care good care of their mental & physical health during these disturbing times, through your creative, informational and motivational work. You can guide them to adjust to their new and different routine & rhythm of life,” emphasizedMerck Foundation has already initiated these awards in African and Middle Eastern Countries and will also extend the awards to Latin American Countries in the next few days to involve all media across the global South.Journalists fromfromEntries can be submitted tillEntries can be submitted via Email toSource: Businesswire