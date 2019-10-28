Merck to Establish its Sustainability Centre at District 2020, Dubai

by businesswireindia.com

Merck KGaA Germany, a leading science and technology company, announced today the establishment of its Sustainability Centre in District 2020, Dubai. With a special focus on countries of the Global South, the centre comprises diverse programs that address and accelerate solutions for sustainable challenges through the application of advanced science and technology, which will be launched during Expo 2020 Dubai.The idea of a Sustainability Centre right in the heart of Dubai was born from a meeting between HH Sheikh Maktoum Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and First Deputy Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, and Dr. Stefan Oschmann, Chairman of Executive Board and CEO of Merck, last month in Dubai. During the meeting, His Highness emphasised, “we are committed to working with those who share our vision of a better world.”In order to accelerate sustainable solutions to global urban challenges, Merck Sustainability Centre plans to focus on capacity building through running a range of educational and research focused programs and provision of collaborative research and development spaces with the aim to support a new generation of innovators to accelerate the transition towards a more sustainable world. The centre will be a home to a start-up incubator focused on nurturing the growth of new innovative businesses in the sustainability space. Moreover, it will facilitate unique access to the broad expertise and infrastructure of Merck as a leading science and technology company.added: “We are excited about our partnership with one of the world’s leading companies in science and technology and about the prospect of making a tangible and measurable impact on people’s lives around the world. This is a testament to the convening power of Expo and an Expo legacy based on technology, innovation and the vast array of opportunities.”emphasized “Establishing Merck’s Sustainability Centre in Dubai, UAE emphasises our commitment to broadening our relationships with other innovators, scientists, and entrepreneurs. We at Merck are curious minds dedicated to human progress. This centre will work towards encouraging the knowledge exchange among like-minded individuals, build local capacity with special focus on women and youth, and support start-ups that have the potential to deliver sustainable solutions with the aim to improve people’s lives through science and technology. With such an emphasis on nurturing innovation and collaboration, District 2020 provides the ideal ecosystem for us to do so. Merck’s presence will help to underline Dubai and the UAE’s vision to continue creating a competitive knowledge economy underpinned by sustainable applications of science and technology.”Through a cross-sector and action-orientated strategy, Merck will collaborate with local and global stakeholders, including academia, research institutions, multi-sectoral businesses, governmental and non-governmental entities, as well as community organisations and media. Bringing together multiple industries, District 2020’s diverse ecosystem will serve as an ideal environment for Merck to develop new technologies and partner with organizations to drive innovation and sustainability in the science and tech industries.Merck is determined to leverage on their expertise related to the most cutting-edge innovations and transformational ideas impacting a wide array of industries such as healthcare, emerging biotechnology, government and academic research, architecture, auto-motives, cosmetics, and early stage start-ups that develop new solutions for sustainability challenges, science-driven innovation and next generation products and applications serving unmet medical needs., said, “We are honoured to collaborate with Merck as one of our global District 2020 tenants and know they will bring an important element to the District’s diverse ecosystem with their innovation-focused sustainability solutions. We believe District 2020 is the right place for a Merck Sustainability Centre because of its prime position geographically and culturally, and for the collaborative environment and partnership opportunities it will provide.”“Merck’s announcement reinforces District 2020’s growing status as a community for startups, SMEs, and the most innovative leaders of industry to connect and create transformative ideas. A collaborative ecosystem, District 2020 is the ideal location for multinational brands such as Merck to set up a global hub due to the mixed-use community’s global location, easy accessibility, and advanced physical and digital infrastructure.” She added.Merck is the most recent organization to join District 2020, adding another acclaimed global name to the ecosystem’s growing partners list alongside Siemens, Accenture, and most recently announced, Shanghai-based Atlas Capital Holding.Source: Businesswire