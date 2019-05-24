Messe Frankfurt India Announces Strategic Re-Organization of Its Consumer Goods Portfolio in India

by businesswireindia.com

The Indian subsidiary of one of the world’s leading trade fair organizers, Messe Frankfurt GmbH, has a major presence in the country with a portfolio of trade fairs across key verticals of the consumer goods sector such as Ambiente India, Stationery & Write Show presented by Paperworld and Corporate Gifts Show among others. Addressing the needs of designers, retailers, institutional buyers, and contract businesses for a wider product range, the organizer has now decided that it will bring together some of these leading exhibitions under one roof.The Indian subsidiary announced today that Stationery & Write Show presented by Paperworld will now be re-branded as Paperworld India while the Corporate Gifts Show continues its positioning. Moreover, under this new and expanded format, Messe Frankfurt India will now move Heimtextil India and Ambiente India under the brand Interior Lifestyle India which will run parallel to these fairs in Mumbai. Together, the platform will cover the realm of stationery, office and school supplies, corporate gifting and merchandise along with the home furnishings and living, dining and giving segments with a clear objective to have a single-point sourcing platform for the Indian trade buyers.With this shift, Heimtextil India and Ambiente India will not take place from 13 -15 June 2019 in New Delhi. Giving customers a new enhanced platform, the first combined edition of Interior Lifestyle India, Paperworld India and Corporate Gifts Show will take place from 19 – 22 March 2020 in Mumbai.Mr Raj Manek, Executive Director and Board Member of Messe Frankfurt Asia Holding Ltd said: “Working on the positive feedback from our customers to create a platform with a wider product spectrum that would address the needs of the industry, we decided to bring together our key trade fair brands through this extended exhibition format, which will create a convergence point for the whole sector. While the exhibitions will individually retain their focus, features and exhibits, the collaboration will expand and enhance product offerings for trade visitors and synergize industry sourcing.”The Indian market has undergone radical changes in terms of organized retailing over the past few years. There is growing adoption of luxury interiors, home furnishings, office supplies and corporate merchandise in India. As per the latest reports, home decor market is expected to garner USD 664 billion by 2020, registering a CAGR of 4.2 percent during the forecast period 2015-2020. Moreover, the domestic market is witnessing a surge in demand for contemporary designs, branded and custom designed products.

Through features like the Interior Lifestyle Awards, the platform will highlight exclusive design concepts for the corporate and home fashion industry covering these sectors. The organizer believes that the new format will redefine solutions for interior spaces – enhancing home decor, office decor and co-working spaces through design.



Source: Businesswire