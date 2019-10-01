mFilterIt Joins ANA Trust Consortium Reinforcing a Global Commitment to Restore Trust between Marketers and Global Digital Supply Chain

The fastest growing ad-fraud and brand safety company in the world, mFilterIt has joined the ANA Trust Consortium. The Association of National Advertisers (ANA) is the United States advertiser trade association founded in 1910, having more than 1,850 companies as its members owning 20,000 brands which collectively spend over US$400 billion in marketing and advertising.

The ANA Trust Consortium is an alliance among ANA members and their partners that will be a voice for brands on transparency, measurement, auditing, digital fraud, and brand safety through ongoing reporting and analysis.

As part of its brief, the ANA Trust Consortium will create white papers on best practices and key issues, FAQs, templates, and industry standards for marketers, agencies, and suppliers. The worldwide concern about Trust and Transparency was brought into sharp focus with the release of the K-2 investigative report, by the Association of National Advertisers (ANA) in the US in June, 2016. The K-2 Report, identified wide-spread non-transparent trading & profit-taking at the expense of unsuspecting advertisers. A recent study by ANA concludes that only 29% of the respondents were satisfied with the level of trust amongst marketers and advertising agencies. The remaining respondents felt it either moderate or low.

Amit Relan, Director and Co-founder, mFilterIt, on this announcement said, “Our focussed resolve to work towards enabling a Trustworthy and Transparent digital marketing ecosystem has been reinforced with this association. It is a proud moment for mFilterIt to be in this prestigious forum which has global impact in its endeavours.”

Dhiraj Gupta, CTO and Co-founder, mFilterIt added, “The maturity and comprehensiveness of our solutions integrated with advanced analytics capabilities places us in a sweet spot to drive the agenda of the Trust Consortium. We are humbled to contribute globally in creating standards as well as the knowledge repository.”

mFilterIt will contribute in setting up standards, developing solutions, offering analytics as well as in creating knowledge repository by way of whitepapers, case studies and other instruments.

For more on ANA Trust Consortium, please visit www.ana.net/content/show/id/53405.

About mFilterIt

mFilterIt is a global Ad-Fraud elimination and Brand Safety solutions company, providing neutral, platform agnostic fraud detection solutions for brand and performance marketing. Headquartered in Gurugram India and having offices in Noida and Mumbai, mFilterIt has its presence in Indonesia and United Arab Emirates catering to the needs of clients in these regions. With a vision of becoming world’s only comprehensive Ad-Fraud and Brand Safety solutions, mFilterIt is ramping its presence in other regions of the globe. Founded in 2015, mFilterIt has provided Ad-Fraud elimination solutions to some of the top Mobile & Web Advertisers, Mobile Handset OEMs and Telecom Operators. It’s thought leadership and advocacy around the domain is well recognised. mFilterIt is committed to further the cause of Ad-Fraud and Brand Safety and is a member of Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG) and Mobile Marketing Association (MMA). mFilterIt solutions are developed on proprietary advanced machine learning algorithms which results in industry’s best performance in detecting and eliminating ad-fraud where users, behaviours and events are faked. mFilterIt is part of 6d Technologies, a tech enterprise catering to the telecom sector since 2002.

Technologies is an ISO 9001:2008 certified organisation with operations in 45+ countries across 5 continents.

For more on mFilterIt, please visit www.mfilterit.com.

About ANA

The ANA (Association of National Advertisers) makes a difference for individuals, brands, and the industry by driving growth, advancing the interests of marketers, and promoting and protecting the well-being of the marketing community. Founded in 1910, the ANA provides leadership that advances marketing excellence and shapes the future of the industry. The ANA’s membership includes more than 1,850 companies and organizations with 20,000 brands that engage almost 1,00,000 industry professionals and collectively spend or support more than $400 billion in marketing and advertising annually. The membership is comprised of more than 1,100 client-side marketers and more than 750 marketing solutions provider members, which include leading marketing data science and technology suppliers, ad agencies, law firms, consultants, and vendors. Further enriching the ecosystem is the work of the non-profit ANA Educational Foundation (AEF), which has the mission of enhancing the understanding of advertising and marketing within the academic and marketing communities.

For more on ANA, please visit www.ana.net.