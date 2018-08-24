MICA, Ahmedabad, Opens Applications for Admission to Its Flagship Course PGDM-C, Batch 2019-21

by businesswireindia.com

MICAT is a robust; scientifically validated battery of tests which has been improvised to suit the needs of the multitude external stakeholders. It tests students creative and analytical ability which offers a fair ground to every candidate to perform well which reflects in the diversity of the batch we have over years. Additionally, the exam is conducted twice a year in over 48 cities in the country."

MICA's two-year flagship Program grooms students into business leaders, strategic managers and communications experts for the industry.

This program is endorsed by 100 percent campus placements with the best corporate houses in India, as well as abroad.

MICA, Ahmedabad, India’s premier Business Management institute focused on, has opened applications for the phase I admission process of its 2019-21 batch for the 2-year, full-time flagshipcourse.Applicants who wish to participate in the admission process have to appear for an entrance exam conducted by the institute, known as. As quoted by the Admissions Chair and Associate Professor of MICA, Ruchi Tewari, "MICAT is conducted twice a year and better of the two scores is considered, as a student may choose to write either or both MICAT I and II. The first exam, MICAT-I will be conducted on December 1st, 2018, and held at Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Ajmer, Aligarh, Allahabad, Bareilly, Bangalore, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Delhi, Dhanbad, Faridabad, Gandhinagar (Gujarat), Ghaziabad, Gurgaon, Gwalior, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Jamshedpur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Meerut, Navi Mumbai, Mumbai, Muzaffarnagar, Nagpur, Noida, Panjim, Patna, Pune, Raipur, Rajkot, Ranchi, Surat, Trivandrum, Udaipur, Vadodara, Varanasi and Visakhapatnam.The MICAT-2 exam will be held in February 2019, the application and schedule of which can be seen on MICA website.MICAT is a computer-based test consisting of three parts, namely the psychometric section, a descriptive section and an aptitude section which includes objective-type questions on Verbal Ability, Quantitative Ability & Data Interpretation, General Awareness and Divergent & Convergent Thinking. The details of the exam, important dates and FAQs have been uploaded on the website:Below are the specialisations offered by MICA:Founded in 1991, MICA’s alumni are employed with some of the most respected Indian and global companies, including leadership positions across industries, ranging from FMCG to consumer products, Media, Digital, Consulting, Advertising, Housing, BFSI, IT/ITES/e-Commerce, Analytics, Retail, etc. They have also set up their own companies through entrepreneurial ventures.Source: Businesswire