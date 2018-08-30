Millennium Brilliance Awards Felicitation Done by Bollywood Diva Shilpa Shetty Kundra

by businesswireindia.com

WBR Corp, one of the reputed branding companies in Asia, has recently organized a mega event “Millennium Brilliance Awards” in Jaipur. The event was held for two days in which 1day was dedicated for a fashion show and 2day was the award ceremony. The splendid fashion show showcased top designers and models. Bollywood Diva,was the celebrity chief guest who had felicitated all the award winners.“Millennium Brilliance” was organized on 28July 2018 at ‘Clarks Amer in Jaipur. The gala ceremony was star-spangled and was focused on providing excellent networking opportunity between corporates and personalities from different sectors of the Industry. The main organizers, sponsors and partners of this event include Vishal Chain & Jewellery Pvt. Ltd. that is manufacturer, wholesaler & exporter of gold Jewellery, Sasha Media Solution Pvt. Ltd, WBR Corp and Beauty & the Beast magazine.Famous designers like Sumit Das Gupta, Kingshuk Bhaduri, Aasif Merchant, Kirti Rathore, Aslam Masood Khan were the main participants of the fashion show. Apart from this, DJ Ali Merchant has rocked the 27July Cocktail DJ Night with his numbers and Rashmeet Kaur rocked the event with her live performance.Some of the winners of this prestigious award included: 24 Karat Cash for Gold, Canvas International School, Ms. Kulsum Parvez (Kulsum Parvez Makeup Studio), Ms. Lavanya Karthikeyan (Laavi Pink Trends for Bridal), Tamalika's Professional Makeup Institute, Mr. Hardik Malde (Hardik Malde's Hair Castle), Mr. Siddharth Jaiswal (Makeup Artist), Ogen Infosystem, Mr. Tarun Ahuja (Peak Performance Trainings), Amit Makeoverz etc.The next version of this gala celebration will take place in Mumbai in September 2018.Source: Businesswire