Milton Presents Dabbawalas With Raincoats to Shield Them From the Monsoons

by businesswireindia.com

With an aim to continue serving hot home cooked food to the lakhs of people in Mumbai during the rains, India’s favorite house-ware brand – Milton presented over 400 to the Mumbai Dabbawalas to thank them for their work ethic which embodies the spirit of Mumbai. The raincoats were distributed byand in the presence ofMilton and the Dabbawalas have one thing in common and that is to make sure that they deliver every meal warm and ready to eat. The raincoats are a token of appreciation to the Dabbawalas who work sincerely to provide our hardworking Mumbaikars eagerly waiting for their home food cooked while at work. With the heavy rains lashing through Mumbai, the raincoats will help them to stay safe and dry.Speaking about this initiative, “ The Dabbawalas are a significant part of Mumbai. They deliver food to Mumbaikar all across the city without missing a beat is commendable. We hope these raincoats will help them to continue to deliver home-cooked food to the people of Mumbai with ease.”The Mumbai Dabbawalas have a turnover of 50 crores and have around 2,00,000 deliveries and 400,000 transactions with an almost negligible error rate – a fact that continues to stay strong even after delivering to lakhs of people across Mumbai. Milton would like to thank the Dabbawalas and keep their unwavering spirit of delivering happiness to Mumbaikars.Source: Businesswire