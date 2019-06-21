Mindteck Recognized as a Niche and Emerging Player by Zinnov

Business Wire India
Mindteck (India) Limited (BSE: 51744 and NSE: MINDTECK), a global technology company, today announced that the company has been identified as a niche and emerging player in the Zinnov Zones 2018 Engineering R&D Services ratings. Zinnov, a global management and strategy consulting firm, has been annually assessing the prowess of global service providers in overall, horizontal, and vertical-specific ER&D services capabilities since 2009. The firm also releases ratings in IoT, Digital, and Media & Technology.
Sidhant Rastogi, Partner at Zinnov, commented, “Mindteck has been able to establish itself as an able service provider for large enterprises across verticals such as enterprise software, storage, and medical devices. From a digital engineering perspective, the firm is actively working on establishing its prowess in the IoT space.”
Specifically, Mindteck was rated in five Zinnov Zones: Emerging Zone in Overall ER&D and Quality Assurance Engineering; Execution Zone of leading service providers in Computer Peripherals and Storage, as well as Enterprise Software; the Breakout Zone of leading service providers in Medical Devices.
Factors underlying the Zone ratings include clientele, R&D delivery, engineering capacity, niche capability, innovation frameworks, and specific industry alliances, partnerships and membership in global forums.
Sanjeev Kathpalia, Mindteck CEO and MD, said, “This acknowledgement is a testament to Mindteck’s long-standing client relationships and strong niche capabilities, as well as our smart investments in people, training, new technologies, and other emerging growth opportunities.”
