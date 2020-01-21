Mindteck Recognized for Job Creation and Gender Parity in Kolkata’s IT Sector

Business Wire India
Mindteck (India) Limited (BSE: 51744 and NSE: MINDTECK), a global technology company, announced that it received two awards at INFOCOM 2019 KOLKATA, a December 2019 event conducted by the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), Kolkata.
Subroto Ghoshal, Senior Manager – HR, accepted the awards for Mindteck in the following 2018-19 ‘Exporters above Rs. 5 to 25 crores’ categories:
- Highest New Job Creator
- Highest Percentage of Women Employees
Dr. Omkar Rai, Director General of STPI-India, bestowed the awards. Approximately 120 STPI-registered software companies from Eastern India participated.
Sanjeev Kathpalia, Mindteck CEO and MD, commented, “We are thrilled that we have been recognized by our efforts to provide jobs and promote gender parity within the organization. Mindteck is committed to these endeavors, and we are particularly pleased that our Kolkata office recruited over 23% more women employees for the year across roles.”
For more information, contact Balika Hegde at [email protected]
