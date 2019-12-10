Ministry of Technology and Communications, Oman and Wipro Ink MoU to Launch Open Source CoE

by businesswireindia.com

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company and the Ministry of Technology and Communications (MTC), a government authority of the Sultanate of Oman, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to launch a Center of Excellence (CoE) for open source. The MoU was signed by Dr. Salim bin Sultan Alruzaiqi, Chief Executive Officer, MTC and Sanjeev Tayal, Vice President and Business Head, Middle East, Wipro Limited. Under this MoU, Wipro and MTC will collaborate to build, deploy and sustain the CoE as well as accelerate adoption of open source technologies in the public and private sectors of Oman and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region.The CoE will focus on building a talent base of Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) graduates specializing in open source capabilities through comprehensive training and skill development programs. It will encourage co-innovation by collaborating with local and regional industries (small, medium and large enterprises) in Oman and contribute to its in-country value (ICV). Wipro will work with MTC to develop solutions and services leveraging open source technologies to enable Digital Transformation, Connected Everything / Industry4.0, Legacy Modernization, Artificial Intelligence and Cloud Native Architecture for the education, energy, natural resources & utilities (ENU), banking, financial services & insurance (BFSI), defense & security, transport & logistics, government, tourism and communications industries in Oman.The agreement is closely aligned to the Sultanate of Oman's vision of positioning itself as one of the most recognized countries for open source expertise in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region. Wipro will continue to make long-term investments in resources and infrastructure to build this CoE and help MTC unlock the potential of open source. Through this MoU, Wipro will expand its local presence in Oman and enable MTC to realize their goals of building a digital economy and becoming a regional IT powerhouse.said, "This MoU is an important milestone towards developing open source expertise in Oman, and enriching the country's technology portfolio. We are confident that this agreement will help Oman become a thriving digital economy with new job opportunities, providing Oman's young generation a better future."said, "We are delighted to partner with the Ministry of Technology and Communications, Oman. Talent development and localization have always been key focus areas of our business strategy. Wipro is engaged in multiple IT projects in Oman and this agreement is a significant step forward in our continued effort to support the Sultanate of Oman. This initiative aligns well with Oman's ICV objectives and our business goals."said, "We're very excited to be working with the government of Oman to help support technology innovation and modernization with multiple strategic open source activities."