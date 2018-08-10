  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
10 Aug 2018, Edition - 1123, Friday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Delhi High Court grants additional time to former union telecom minister A Raja, DMK leader Kanimozhi & others to file their reply in CBI appeal against their acquittal in 2G spectrum allocation scam case. Next date of hearing is October, reports
  • Emergency executive meeting of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has been called on August 14 at the party office in Chennai, reports
  • SC agrees to hear plea of CBI challenging acquittal of dentist couple Nupur and Rajesh Talwar in Aarushi-Hemraj murder case. The court admits agency’s appeal
  • Nick Jonas confirms engagement with Priyanka Chopra, says he wants a family
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 9 can be pre-booked in India starting today, reveals Flipkart teaser
  • ENG v IND 2nd Test: Rain played the spoilsport of Day 1 and we can expect some more rain over the next four days.
  • Madhya Pradesh Police has rescued a 27-year-old woman who was allegedly abducted from Delhi to honey trap and perform sting operations on politicians and take their obscene videos to blackmail them.
  • Delhi: Police arrested a man on charges of sexually assaulting a student at a government school in Gole market
Travel

Businesswire

Home > Businesswire

MIT Students on a Scientific Mission Across Bay of Bengal

by businesswireindia.com

August 10, 2018

Business Wire India

Five students of Manipal Institute of Technology, MAHE, Shibashis Guru, Abhilash AL, Gokul Valsan, Yugandhar Nighojkar and Sahil Gholap, all in the final year MSc Geology, participated in the Geoscientific Studies of Exclusive Economic Zone in Bay of Bengal onboard National flagship ORV Sagar Kanya recently.

The students contributed in the mapping of the Bay bed off Puri using Multi Beam Echo Sounder along with scientists led by Dr Twinkle Damodharan from the National Centre for Antarctica and Ocean Research (NCAOR) and others.

These students received onboard training on various oceanographic, geophysical and geological instruments, their operations and the data acquisition and processing software. The students spent 31 days on-board the scientific vessel travelling from Chennai to the survey area and then across Sri Lanka, returning to Kochi.

It was an adventurous voyage for the budding scientists, where they got to experience the real life encounters of an oceanographic research cruise. The entire on-board expenses of the students were borne by the Ministry of Earth Sciences, Government of India. They are the first batch of MSc students from MAHE going on-board a government-owned scientific research vessel. Source: Businesswire

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿