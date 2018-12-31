MLSL Organises Principals’ Symposiums to Highlight the Importance of 21st Century Learning Skills in School Curriculum

by businesswireindia.com

organised Principals' Symposiums in Hisar, Jodhpur, Tirunelveli & Nagpur to highlight the importance of 21century learning skills in school curriculum.Renowned educationists Archana Thakar, Jyoti Kathju & Sita Umamaheswaran conducted interactive talk sessions and some hands-on exercises with principals to highlight the importance of modern techniques in education. NIIT Nguru team elaborated on their holistic range of School Learning Solutions which aims to make the vital process of teaching and learning simpler, and also enlightened the principals on the importance of incorporating 21-century learning skills in school curriculum.NIIT Nguru offers holistic range of School Learning Solutions that comprises– Interactive Classroom;– IT Wizard, Math Lab & English Lab;– Math Classic, English Classic, Science Classic & My pals are here;– Practice Plus and– Quick School, Career guidance & Counselling programs.said,Recently MLSL launched "MY PALS ARE HERE" an engaging series based on Singapore teaching methodology. Introduced in association with Marshal Cavendish Education, the series has been designed to build a strong foundation of mathematics and strengthen a child's conceptual understanding of the subject.NIIT Nguru also comprises Practise Plus – An academically designed online solution for K-12 that enables practice and assessment. It facilitates, effective diagnosis of students' strengths and weaknesses which empowers teachers to take informed decisions on students' progress.