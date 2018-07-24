MobiKwik Announces Appointments in Leadership Team: Hires Three Business Heads

by businesswireindia.com

, one of India's leading digital financial services platform, today announced the appointment of three. The appointments are in line with the ongoing restructuring of the senior leadership team, so as to achieve four-fold growth in the current year.has joined as 'Head- Online Business' at MobiKwik. He will be responsible to helphas been appointed as the 'Head for Unorganized Retail' and will be majorly aas 'Head-Organized Retail'.Deepak, with over 12 years of experience, is a seasoned general manager with extensive experience in scaling consumer internet businesses. In his earlier stint, he was responsible for setting up monetization at OLX India, and establishing Real Estate category nationally for the classifieds business. An ex-consultant from Bain, he graduated from IIT Delhi and holds an MBA from INSEAD.Jalaj Khurana brings with him an extensive expertise in GTM strategy and brand building at MobiKwik. He is an IIM Calcutta graduate, with over 13 years of sales & marketing experience in the FMCG industry having worked for organisations like Reckitt Benckiser and Dabur in a variety of roles and geographies. He also has entrepreneurial experience as Co-founder in a Gurgaon based online grocery retail start-up.Chandan Joshi has been a financial trader in global financial markets with Credit Suisse in London & Hong Kong. In 2015, he returned to India and launched Paketts, an innovative last mile logistics service company. He successfully exited the business after Paketts was acquired by Nuvo Logistics (Parent company of Peppertap) in 2017. He comes with a diverse global experience in Financial Industry & Investment Banking with Entrepreneurship expertise in India. Chandan Joshi is a graduate from IIT Delhi and MBA from London Business School.Speaking on the appointment of the leadership team,, said, "MobiKwik is evolving to become India's largest digital financial services platform. We are in the process of rejigging so as to address the current and future business requirements. The hiring of the 3 Business Heads is in line with our business strategy. We are confident that the combined knowledge, expertise and experience that the 3 Business Heads will bring to the firm will further strengthen our foothold in the market. This move will ensure that our leadership team that is geared up to drive the next wave of growth at MobiKwik. We look forward to a long term and fruitful association."