Mochi Shoes Takes the Organic Route With INFIDIGIT Consultants Pvt Ltd.

INFIDIGIT Consultants Pvt Ltd bagged the mandate to drive organic traffic for MOCHI SHOES. INFIDIGIT will be responsible for delivering organic recommendations that drive high traffic, and ranking Mochi Shoes for popular keywords on Google Search Result Pages (SERPs). To strengthen the SEO strategy, the SEO services
will also be supported with content marketing.
As technical SEO experts, INFIDIGIT has a history of delivering high ROI for popular brands. The list includes India's largest fashion e-commerce company- Myntra, the largest fashion e-commerce company
in South Africa- Superbalist.com and ICICI Prudential – India's established insurance group, to name a few. Also, INFIDIGIT is the only Indian SEO company
to be nominated as the finalist at the Search Engine Land Awards (SMX) 2019 for achieving 30% increase in revenue via organic search for Myntra.
Apart from the previously mentioned measures, integration of content and technical implementations will also be a crucial part of the mandate. In the process, the team would be implementing the best SEO
practices, which have yielded spectacular results for past clients in the e-commerce niche.
Speaking on the association, Pinky Bhalotia, Head of Ecommerce- Mochi Shoes, says, “At Mochi Shoes, our aim was to join forces with a numbers-driven agency that has delivered high ROI through the organic route. Since INFIDIGIT's core strength lies in imparting higher ROI, we chose them as our partner for Organic growth. We hope the ardent team of INFIDIGIT would be an equal partner in our ambition and help us reach the loftiest measure of the targeted metric.”
Commenting on the association, Kaushal Thakkar, Founder & Managing Director, INFIDIGIT, says, “We are enthusiastic to onboard Mochi Shoes as our client. With the promise of consistently walking the extra mile, our expert team has delivered an effective measurable ROI for brands across sectors, and we intend to do the same for Mochi Shoes.”
