Modern Construction Technology Driving Mahagun India

by businesswireindia.com

Indian real estate sector has set the exemplar via using advanced construction technologies to elevate the standard in deliveries of the project. Considering the growth potential for India's real estate market, coupled with evolving customer demands, many developers are now adopting the latest technological trends in their construction patterns as well. In some latest instance, North India’s realty major Mahagun Group has employed Aluminium Shuttering Technology in one of its residential project Mahagun Mywoods in Greater Noida West. The group has been among the pioneer, who has brought their offerings at a par with global standards through this technology. The project has been designed over 35 acres of land and after the successful delivery of phase I, the inception of phase II and Phase III has taken place.The Aluminium Shuttering Technology, also known as the Korean construction technology uses super concrete to withstand earthquakes and hence has higher tensile strength than the standard options used. The technology has its crucial factor like it increases the durability of the structure due to the concrete it is made up of in entirety. It helps in optimal usage of resources and helps save time by speeding up of the process. It gives smooth form finish, eliminates the need for external and internal plaster and the walls can be directly painted with minimal skin coat, all these ultimately result in cost saving. The technology is removable and can be reused hundreds of times with little maintenance.Adding to this, Mr. Dhiraj Jain, Director, Mahagun Group elaborates, “The real estate sector has been flourishing because of its optimum uses of resources in a wisely manner. The modern technology saves upto 50% of time over traditional technology with an average construction time of 180 days. It also ensures timely delivery of the project which is one of the prime concerns owing to regulatory reforms; aluminum shuttering has become a savior. Now, the evolution of this technology gave a different shape to the market and lots of interests have been witnessed in this sector which will boost the real estate market. Mahagun Mywoods will set a unique benchmark because of its modern infrastructure and style statement.”Source: Businesswire