MoEngage is the Highest Overall Rated Vendor in the 2019 Gartner "Voice of the Customer" Report for Mobile Marketing Platforms

MoEngage, an intelligent customer engagement platform, announced that it has received the highest overall ratings in the 2019 Gartner Voice of the Customer for Mobile Marketing Platforms Report. On a scale of 1 to 5, the company has received the highest overall rating of 4.6, among all the vendors featured in the report. The company has also received the highest rating of 4.7 and 4.5 respectively for customer support and ease of contracting.

Gartner’s “Voice of the Customer” is a report that consolidates thousands of customer reviews and stacks software vendors based on customer ratings across multiple parameters. Reviews go through a strict validation and moderation process to ensure they are authentic. As a result, the Voice of the Customer reports play a key role in the software evaluation and buying process of enterprises. You can access a complimentary copy of the report here

In its initial years, MoEngage started off as a push and in-app notification platform for small & medium mobile app publishers. Five years later, it has evolved into full-fledged customer analytics and omni-channel engagement platform. Today, 125 enterprises in 35 countries use MoEngage to build a unified view of their customers, analyze customer behavior and segment customers into micro-groups based on their behavioral attributes. Furthermore, brands leverage MoEngage's AI and automation capabilities to map customer journeys and provide hyper-personalized offers, updates, recommendations and other communications across web, mobile and email – thus delivering an omni-channel experience. MoEngage was featured in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Mobile Marketing Platforms, twice in a row, and counts several unicorns and enterprises brands as its customers, including the likes of Deutsche Telekom, Travelodge, Samsung, McAfee, Vodafone, Future Retail, Landmark Group, Mashreq Bank and more.

“Being named in the 2019 Gartner Voice of the Customer for Mobile Marketing Platforms Report validates our commitment to provide enterprises with a world-class platform for mobile app analytics and omni-channel user engagement. I am absolutely excited to see the highly positive reviews & ratings by our customers. This reinforces our belief and investments, not just in product innovation, but also in building an outstanding sales, service and support team, that’s truly focused on making our customers successful. Our vision is to build the world’s most trusted customer engagement platform and we will continue to accelerate our investments in product innovation and in ramping up our global sales & support functions,” said Raviteja Dodda, Co-founder & CEO, MoEngage Inc.

About MoEngage

MoEngage is an intelligent customer engagement platform, built for the mobile-first world. With AI-powered automation, optimization capabilities, and in-built analytics MoEngage enables hyper-personalization at scale across multiple channels like mobile push, email, in-app, web push, On-site messages, and SMS. Fortune 500 brands across 35+ countries such as McAfee, Samsung, and Vodafone use MoEngage to orchestrate their omnichannel campaigns.

