Moody’s Analytics Helps Lenders Make Smarter, Faster Decisions with Enhanced CreditLens™ Solution

by businesswireindia.com

Moody’s Analytics, a global provider of financial intelligence, has enhanced its CreditLens™ platform with a release of functionality that provides easy access to financial data on banks around the globe, and new covenant and enhanced collateral monitoring capabilities. The CreditLens software supports our clients’ automation and digitization initiatives to enhance their lending decisions and growth objectives.

Among the new capabilities is the integration of data from Bureau van Dijk, acquired last year by Moody’s Corporation. Users can now access the BankFocus database, which contains detailed financial information on 44,000 banks worldwide. With this integration, users can quickly import a bank’s financial data and have that data automatically spread in the CreditLens tool. BankFocus joins several other data sources already digitally integrated into the CreditLens solution, including the Moody’s Analytics Risk Quality (MARQ™) portal and the Salesforce platform.

The CreditLens platform offers dramatic improvement in the credit decision process, accelerating application-to-approval collaboration across groups. The CreditLens solution now also offers clients expanded credit decisioning and monitoring functionality, including new modules enabling seamless creation and tracking of covenants, advanced deal structuring capabilities, improved workflow tools, and on-demand credit memo generation and reporting.

“We are committed to driving digital transformation that empowers our clients, and enables them to provide superior service to their customers,” said Elaine Wong, Head of Lending Solutions at Moody’s Analytics. “Our investments in the CreditLens platform are informed by research, client feedback, and market demands, and have helped us to make it our most flexible and efficient origination system ever.”

The CreditLens platform’s modularity, flexibility, and industry-leading data and analytics have made it the solution of choice for a range of institutions, from small community banks to one of the world’s largest banks. Having delivered robust architecture, and data and functionality frameworks, we are now focusing additional investment on cloud, machine learning and artificial intelligence innovations within this platform.

Click here to learn more about Moody’s Analytics credit assessment and origination solutions, which are trusted by more than 1,000 firms worldwide.

About Moody’s Analytics

Moody’s Analytics provides financial intelligence and analytical tools supporting our clients’ growth, efficiency, and risk management objectives. The combination of our unparalleled expertise in risk, expansive information resources and innovative application of technology, helps today’s business leaders confidently navigate an evolving marketplace. We are recognized for our industry-leading solutions, comprising research, data, software and professional services, assembled to deliver a seamless customer experience. Thousands of organizations worldwide have made us their trusted partner because of our uncompromising commitment to quality, client service, and integrity.

Moody's Analytics is a subsidiary of Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO). MCO reported revenue of $4.2 billion in 2017, employs approximately 11,900 people worldwide and maintains a presence in 41 countries. Further information about Moody’s Analytics is available at www.moodysanalytics.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180509006108/en/

Source: Businesswire