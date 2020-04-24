Moody’s Analytics RiskCalc™ and CMM™ Solutions Complete SOC 1® Examinations

by businesswireindia.com

Moody’s Analytics announced today that its RiskCalc and CMM solutions have completed System and Organization Controls (SOC 1) Type 1 examinations under the attestation standards established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

These examinations encompassed policies, operating procedures, and controls related to financial reporting of user entities by an independent auditor to objectively validate that Moody’s Analytics meets its declared control objectives.

“We are committed to providing our clients with products that deliver exceptional operational compliance,” said Nihil Patel, Senior Director at Moody’s Analytics. “This SOC 1 Type 1 attestation demonstrates that our RiskCalc and CMM solutions have met this objective.”

The RiskCalc solution offers a comprehensive approach to assessing the default and recovery of private firms. Our RiskCalc models generate forward-looking probability of default or Expected Default Frequency™ (EDF) calculations, loss given default, and expected loss credit measures.

The CMM solution is the leading analytical tool for combining property performance forecasts with commercial mortgage fundamentals to assess default and recovery for commercial real estate (CRE) mortgages. It enables investment professionals to perform robust analyses for equity and debt decisions in CRE.

These award-winning solutions deliver best-in-class analytics that help our customers make better decisions.

About Moody’s Analytics

