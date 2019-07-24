Moody’s Analytics Wins Best Reporting System Provider in Waters Rankings

by businesswireindia.com

Moody’s Analytics, a global provider of financial intelligence, has won the award for Best Reporting System Provider in the 2019 Waters Rankings. We earned this recognition for our regulatory reporting solution.

For banks and insurers, staying on top of regulatory changes is critical. Our end-to-end solution handles the entire reporting process, producing 3,000 different regulatory reports covering more than 50 jurisdictions. It automatically delivers all required updates well in advance of the relevant deadlines and makes it easy for clients to review, adjust, audit, and validate their reports.

The Moody’s Analytics regulatory surveillance team boasts a wealth of experience in both local and international domains going back decades. They monitor more than 100 supervisor websites to ensure that our clients receive the updates they need in a timely fashion.

“Regulations change so often that it can be challenging for an institution to stay up-to-date,” said Nicolas Degruson, Director-Product Management. “Preparing and maintaining all the required information is resource-intensive and firms sometimes rely on multiple vendors to handle different aspects of the process. Moody’s Analytics offers a single, integrated solution that blends our regulatory expertise, deep understanding of risk, and award-winning technology.”

The next generation of our regulatory reporting software is now available. It can be implemented as software-as-a-service, allowing Moody’s Analytics to take care of the hosting, infrastructure, and software administration, in addition to delivering regulatory updates.

This is the fourth year in a row that Moody’s Analytics has been recognized in the Waters Rankings. In 2016, 2017, and 2018 we won Best Credit Risk Solution Provider.

“Now in their 17th year, the Waters Rankings recognize the leading technologies, services, and providers operating across the capital markets," said Victor Anderson, Global Content Director of WatersTechnology. “What sets these rankings apart from others in the industry is that they are determined solely by our readers, based on their real-world experiences with different providers and solutions.”

This win adds to our growing list of awards and industry accolades.

