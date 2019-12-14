Moody’s Analytics Wins Data Provider of the Year at Regulation Asia Awards for Excellence

by businesswireindia.com

Moody’s Analytics has won the Data Provider of the Year category at the 2019 Regulation Asia Awards for Excellence. We earned this recognition for the Moody’s Analytics Data Alliance and for Orbis, from Bureau van Dijk, a Moody’s Analytics company.

Data Alliance is one of the world’s largest collections of private credit risk data, with more than 100 million financial statements representing 20 million firms. Data Alliance members contribute data, and receive credit risk benchmarking data and analytical tools in return. Commercial & Industrial, Commercial Real Estate, Project Finance, and Asset Finance are among the asset classes it covers.

Data Alliance members receive benchmarking analysis that helps them understand their portfolio risk and how it compares with their peers, context that is needed for key business decisions. Participating in the Data Alliance also improves upon members’ data quality by augmenting and cleaning their data. Members can securely access the improved data via the Data Alliance Portal. The Portal has evolved significantly, with members now receiving instant feedback on their data submissions to go with improved data visualization and dashboarding capabilities.

Orbis, from Bureau van Dijk, a Moody’s Analytics company, is the world’s most powerful comparable data resource on private companies. Orbis covers more than 360 million companies and one billion ownership links, making it easy to find, compare, and analyze companies in every country.

“We’re honored by this recognition from Regulation Asia,” said Cayetano Gea-Carrasco, Managing Director at Moody’s Analytics. “Our clients are striving to improve their risk management and make better, faster decisions. This award demonstrates the impact and effectiveness of our data offerings on those efforts.”

Also at this year’s Regulation Asia awards, Bureau van Dijk won Best Solution in KYC Risk Assessment for the combined capabilities of Orbis and the new Compliance Catalyst 2 platform.

These wins add to a growing list of awards and industry accolades for Moody’s Analytics.

