Moody’s Analytics Wins Five InsuranceERM Awards Including IFRS 17 Solution of the Year

Moody’s Analytics has won five categories at the 2020 InsuranceERM Awards:

These results continue our strong showings at the InsuranceERM Awards, following three category wins last year, two wins in 2018, and two wins in 2017.

This is the first year that these awards have included an IFRS 17 category. We won it on the strength of our RiskIntegrity™ solution for IFRS 17, which comes with all the capabilities required to efficiently implement the new standard. Available as a software-as-a-service solution, it integrates seamlessly with an insurer’s existing infrastructure to connect data, models, systems, and processes between actuarial and finance functions.

A unique combination of industry-leading modeling capabilities delivered through cloud-based enterprise software is at the heart of our IFRS 17 solution and helps distinguish Moody’s Analytics from other vendors. More broadly, insurers around the world use our suite of solutions to address a broad range of challenges across actuarial, financial, and risk functions, reflected by the range of award categories in which we were recognized.

“We are delighted by our excellent performance in the InsuranceERM Awards,” said Colin Holmes, Managing Director of Insurance Solutions at Moody’s Analytics. “Our goal is to help insurers efficiently meet their actuarial, risk, and finance needs. These results reflect our continued progress and the overall strength of our insurance solutions.”

“Moody’s Analytics remains at the forefront of insurance risk and financial management technology, as evidenced by their five wins in this year’s awards,” said Christopher Cundy, Managing Editor of InsuranceERM. “They continue to develop their offerings to help insurers navigate the changing marketplace and evolving regulatory regimes.”

Solvency II Product of the Year at the 2020 Risk Markets Technology Awards and the Category Leader distinction in a Chartis Research report evaluating vendors of IFRS 17 solutions were among more than 50 awards and industry accolades for Moody’s Analytics in 2019. View the full list.

About Moody’s Analytics

Moody’s Analytics provides financial intelligence and analytical tools to help business leaders make better, faster decisions. Our deep risk expertise, expansive information resources, and innovative application of technology help our clients confidently navigate an evolving marketplace. We are known for our industry-leading and award-winning solutions, made up of research, data, software, and professional services, assembled to deliver a seamless customer experience. We create confidence in thousands of organizations worldwide, with our commitment to excellence, open mindset approach, and focus on meeting customer needs. For more information about Moody’s Analytics, visit our website or connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Moody's Analytics is a subsidiary of Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO). Moody’s Corporation reported revenue of $4.4 billion in 2018, employs approximately 10,900 people worldwide and maintains a presence in 44 countries.

