More People in Phnom Penh Living With Kidney Disease Will Have Access to Dialysis From Today

Fresenius Medical Care, the world’s leading provider of dialysis products and services, has collaborated with Hebron Medical Center (HMC) to bring high-quality, affordable dialysis treatment to Cambodian patients. The new dialysis clinic at HMC, which will be Cambodia’s first dialysis center of excellence, will be officially opened today. After reaching full capacity the center will be equipped with 24 Fresenius Medical Care dialysis machines, the clinic will offer advanced dialysis therapies to help meet the country’s growing demand to provide treatment access for people with the greatest need.

Fresenius Medical Care collaborated with Hebron Medical Center in Cambodia to bring high-quality, affordable dialysis treatment to Cambodian patients through the new dialysis clinic at HMC opened today. (Photo: Business Wire)

Dignitaries from local authorities and distinguished guests participated in the official opening of the hemodialysis center today, including Their Excellencies, Dr. Yim Chhay Ly, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Council for Agricultural and Rural Development of Cambodia; Mr. Sear Huon, Secretary of State from Ministry of Health; Dr. Hang Chuon Naron, Minister of Education, Youth and Sport; Mr. Kim Jimin, Acting Ambassador of Korea to Cambodia, and Mr. Christian Berger, Ambassador of Germany to Cambodia; as well as Dr. Lim Young Jin, President, Korean Hospital Association. The opening included a clinic tour and product demonstration.

“We are delighted to partner with HMC in delivering a leading standard of dialysis care for patients in Cambodia,” said Diederik van Vliet, Head of Cluster Markets (Emerging Asia), Fresenius Medical Care Asia-Pacific. “As an international healthcare company operating under a Global Quality Policy, each time a patient begins therapy in the HMC dialysis clinic, they benefit from a safe and high-quality dialysis treatment. Our goal is to enhance access to affordable, quality dialysis care for more people throughout the country.”

Established in 2007 by Dr. Woo Jung Kim, HMC operates as a not-for-profit hospital providing medical care to people from low socio-economic backgrounds. The center has become well-known for the high standard of care provided in its specialty clinics — including a heart, internal medicine, and now, the Hemodialysis Center. Fresenius Medical Care has supported the project from the outset, with input into project planning and clinical design, through to technical training for staff, and provision of dialysis machines and consumables. The goal has been to help open the doors to life-saving dialysis for more patients, regardless of their social situation.

In Cambodia, the true rate of end-stage renal disease (ESRD), where people need long-term dialysis or a kidney transplant to stay alive, is not known.1 However, it is estimated that 1.2 per cent of the adult population — almost 100,000 people — have both diabetes and advanced kidney disease, and the percentage of Cambodians with any level of chronic kidney disease (CKD) can be assumed to be significantly higher.2 Estimates also suggest that the prevalence of CKD is increasing every year, largely because of increases in diabetes and high blood pressure.1,3

Based on the data collected in the 6 major hemodialysis clinics in Cambodia, less than 1,000 people can currently access dialysis treatment.1 The sad reality is that the dialysis treatments are not accessible and available to the general population.4

“There is an urgent and growing demand for dialysis centers that can provide high quality care for more patients in Cambodia. But that care must be of quality and affordable,” said Dr. Kim Woo Jung, Director of HMC. “More than 400 patients visit our center daily — all in dire need of medical care. Today, we are proud that for the first time, we can extend that care to people in need of life-sustaining dialysis.”

For the first time in Cambodia, dialysis treatment will be available using a range of advanced dialysis options. The clinic will also boast the latest water treatment and hot disinfection system, ensuring a sterile dialysis process for the best possible patient outcomes.

“Historically, the lack of dialysis training for medical professionals and lack of clinical engineers to manage dialysis machines has further restricted the availability of reliable treatments in Cambodia,”said Dr. Wong Kin Shing, Honorary Clinical Associate Professor, Department of Medicine at The University of Hong Kong, who is involved in providing guidance and training for the clinic staff.4 “The new dialysis clinic will facilitate dialysis training programs for local doctors and nurses,” continued Dr. Wong Kin Shing, “and this has largely been possible through the strong commitment and professional expertise of both donors in Hong Kong and Fresenius Medical Care.” After many years of hard work the clinic will finally opens its doors to patients.

