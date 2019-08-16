Mouser Electronics and Grant Imahara Launch 2019 Empowering Innovation Together Series, “Engineering Big Ideas”

by businesswireindia.com

Mouser Electronics Inc. and celebrity engineer Grant Imahara join forces for the fifth consecutive year in this latest edition of the award-winning Empowering Innovation Together™ series: Engineering Big Ideas. To watch the first video, go to https://youtu.be/VRrqHSJFqlM.

Global distributor Mouser Electronics and engineer spokesperson Grant Imahara join forces for the fifth consecutive year to launch Engineering Big Ideas, the latest series in Mouser’s Empowering Innovation Together program. The four-part series will explore the process of turning an idea into a product and examine the path to commercialization — from discovery to design and eventually development. To learn more, visit www.mouser.com/empowering-innovation/Engineering-Big-Ideas. (Photo: Business Wire)

This four-part series will explore the process of turning an idea into a product and examine the path to commercialization — from discovery to design and eventually development. Imahara and Mouser will explore the stops, the starts, the pitfalls, and the excitement of bringing an idea to life. They will take a closer look at how individuals and small groups can move from idea inception to an end product in the absence of huge corporate resources and technological infrastructure. The Engineering Big Ideas series is supported by Mouser’s valued suppliers Analog Devices, Intel®, Microchip Technology and Molex.

To kick off the series, Imahara visits the Arizona test track of Nikola Motor Company. There, he talks with CEO Trevor Milton about how Nikola Motor Company is bringing its vision for hybrid truck design to market, and revolutionizing the economic and environmental impact of commerce in the process.

“Innovation is what drives technologists, from makers to professional designers and developers,” states Glenn Smith, President and CEO of Mouser Electronics, a leading global distributor with the newest semiconductors and electronic components. “We are inspired by the drive we see in our customers to continually create and improve the products, services and solutions that can transform our day-to-day lives.”

“The people who are changing our world are starting from an idea and bringing it all the way through to finished product with the power of their intellect, training, tools and available products,” said Imahara, a longtime Mouser customer. “I’m looking forward to showcasing some incredible technology innovations this year.”

The Empowering Innovation Together program has been one of the most recognized and notable electronic component marketing programs since 2015, highlighting a range of innovative developments from IoT and smart cities of the future to robotics technologies.

With its broad product line and unsurpassed customer service, Mouser strives to empower innovation among design engineers and buyers by delivering advanced technologies. Mouser stocks the world’s widest selection of the latest semiconductors and electronic components for the newest design projects. Mouser Electronics’ website is continually updated and offers advanced search methods to help customers quickly locate inventory. Mouser.com also houses data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, and engineering tools.

Mouser Electronics, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an award-winning, authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on rapid New Product Introductions from its manufacturing partners for electronic design engineers and buyers. The global distributor's website, Mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 5 million products from nearly 800 manufacturers. Mouser offers 26 support locations around the world to provide best-in-class customer service and ships globally to over 630,000 customers in 230 countries/territories from its 750,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art facility south of Dallas, Texas. For more information, visit www.mouser.com.

Well known in the engineering community, Grant Imahara has paired his engineering expertise with a successful TV and film career. In addition to his roles on MythBusters and BattleBots, Imahara has worked on many famous robotic characters, including R2-D2 from Star Wars, the talking robot skeleton sidekick Geoff Peterson from The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson, and the Energizer Bunny.

Mouser and Mouser Electronics are registered trademarks of Mouser Electronics, Inc. Intel is a registered trademark of Intel Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other products, logos, and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

