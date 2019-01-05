MP Birla Cement Launches Perfect Plus Construction Chemicals

Birla Corporation Limited, the flagship company of the MP Birla Group, announces the launch of wall putty and construction chemicals to supplement its premium Perfect Plus brand of cement. Birla Corporation is one of India’s top cement makers, with an annual production capacity of 15.5 million tons.

The range of wall putty and construction chemicals, launched by Birla Corporation Limited under the MP Birla Cement Perfect Plus franchise

With an eye on independent home builders, Birla Corporation is, for the first time, expanding outside its core business by adding products that extends its “Cement se Ghar tak” promise to “hum jantein hain ki ghar kaise bantein hain, issiliye to mazboot ghar ke liye sirf sahi cement hi nahi, sahi salah bhi chahiye”.

Three products – Perfect Plus IWP (integral waterproofing), Perfect Plus SBR (styrene butadiene rubber) Latex and Perfect Plus Wall Putty – have been launched and will be available in Lucknow and its surrounding regions immediately. Over the next few weeks, these will be available in Indore. Perfect Plus IWP has unique water resistance properties whereas Perfect Plus SBR Latex is a multipurpose polymer-based waterproofing and repair solution.

Sales of construction chemicals and additives in India are expected to grow at a compounded annual rate of around 15% till 2025, show multiple research. A wide variety of chemicals and additives is being developed and used in new age constructions, and the market for these is expected to grow, both vertically and horizontally.

“The introduction of these products by Birla Corporation will create a significant new revenue stream for the Company and all its trade partners," Shri Sandip Ranjan Ghose, Executive President, Marketing, IT and Corporate Development, said at the launch. “This will also create opportunities for Birla Corporation to foster new partnerships with retailers of construction materials, such as hardware and paints," he added.