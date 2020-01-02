MR. DIY Opens Largest Store at BIG Centre at Thane

BIG Box Centre, retail mall in Thane, owned by the country’s leading commercial realty major Shanti One, today announced its partnership with Malaysia’s largest home improvement retailer MR. DIY. The internationally renowned retailer with over 1000 stores across Asia leased-in at BIG Thane with as its largest and second store in India, with 11,000 sq. ft. space.

Mr. Sanjiv Trehon, Co-CEO, Shanti One

With over thousands of products on shelf, across 10 different categories including household, hardware, furnishing, toys, jewellery amongst other, the store will offer the best-in-class retail offerings to the residents of Thane. The second store at BIG Box Centre will add value for the residents at Thane as it offers its visitors a complete array of retail offerings will deliver best-in-class buying experience.

Announcing the commencement of this partnership, Mr. Sanjiv Trehon, Co-CEO, Shanti One said, “It is a matter of pride for being the partner of choice for an international retailer like MR. DIY. This is also a testament to the international standard and efficient big box retail space offerings by BIG Centre.”

At present, the BIG Centre Mall boasts of almost 100% occupancy with prestigious retail partners like Big Bazaar, Shoppers Stop, Pantaloons, Decathlon, McDonald's, Arvind Mega Mart, Adidas, Reebok, Puma, Pepe, Trends, Croma amongst others.

About BIG Centre

BIG Centre, owned and operated by Shanti One, is located on the Main Ghodbundar Road in Thane. An architecture-innovation in the retail segment, spread over eight acres with close to two lakh sq. ft. carpet area, BIG Centre is strategically designed on the Big Box format that gives great, efficiency, visibility, convenience and frontage to all retail tenants leading to greater buying experience for visitors.