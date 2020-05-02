  • Download mobile app
02 May 2020, Edition - 1754, Saturday
Mr. Joy Alukkas, CMD of Joyalukkas Group Is Safe and Healthy, Says Spokesperson From Joyalukkas

by businesswireindia.com

May 2, 2020

Business Wire India

In light of the falsified news about Mr. Joy Alukkas that has been doing the rounds, Joyalukkas group would like to confirm that he is safe and healthy.

The confusing messages, now viral on social media, reports the death of Dubai-based businessman, Mr. Joy Arakkal, who does not have any association with the Joyalukkas group.

Joyalukkas mourns his demise and extends heartfelt condolences to the family in this trying time. Source: Businesswire

