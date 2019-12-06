Mr. Ngodup Dongchung of His Holiness the Dalai Lama Shows Support for Elite Foundation’s Plantation Drive

Team of Elite Foundation NGO recently met Mr. Ngodup Dongchung, representative of His Holiness the Dalai Lama in Delhi. Mr. Virendra Agarwal, Founder of Elite Foundation along with his team discussed the tree plantation campaign which the NGO is running across the country. Mr. Dongchung appreciated the good work that Elite has taken up and also lent his support for the mission to plant 10 crore trees across India.

Before this, Elite visited Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, to take forward its mission. Tree plantation activity was done at SNSS​ Academy, ​Betiahata in Gorakhpur. At the event, Elite Foundation distributed T-shirts as well as saplings amongst students of the school. On this special occasion students also​ filled up Shapath Patra and took pledge to make India green by planting trees and to pursue the​ dream project of Elite Foundation.

​On this occasion the management team of the school and the officials​ of Elite Foundation received a warm welcome by the villagers who took part in the plantation activity. More than 5000 saplings were distributed and planted all​ over the rural area by campaigning door to door. During the activity, National President of Elite Foundation, Mr. VK Agarwal​ said that the way pollution is increasing in the country today, Global Warming is increasing, water level is decreasing, forests are getting over and we the countrymen ignoring this dangerous situation, ​that will have to bear a brunt of our future generations. ​So, all of us should join the mission of planting more​ and more trees and help Elite Foundation achieve their target of 10 crore trees.

The coordinator of the school Yomesh Nand Srivastava, Ruma​ Chakravarti, Jyoti Gupta, Rita Srivastava, Rina Srivastava, CP Singh, Pawan Banka, Ganesh Banka, Poonam Kanodia and Shilpi were present at the event and supported the program. It was indeed a successful effort by Elite Foundation​​.

After Gorakhpur, Elite Foundation and Jaipuram Design College, Sikar, reached Harraiya, Basti district, Uttar Pradesh for tree plantation under its three-day program. This was followed by plantation in Kaptanganj, UP. Plantation was carried out at Sant Kabir Inter College, Maa Gayatri Inter College and Indira Gandhi Inter College by Shahnaz Jahan and his team Human Rights Conservation. After finishing the Uttar Pradesh tour, Elite Foundation did tree plantation in Delhi where school children of Great India Public School, took part.