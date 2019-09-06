MSCI to Present at Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

by businesswireindia.com

MSCI Inc. (NYSE: MSCI), a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community, announced today that Linda S. Huber, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will speak at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference at the Hilton Hotel Midtown in New York on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 07:30 AM EST.

The live audio webcast of the presentation will be available via the events and presentations section of MSCI’s Investor Relations homepage, http://ir.msci.com/events.cfm. A replay of the presentation will be available on the same site for a period of 60 days commencing within 24 hours of such presentation.

About MSCI Inc.

MSCI is a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community. With over 45 years of expertise in research, data and technology, we power better investment decisions by enabling clients to understand and analyze key drivers of risk and return and confidently build more effective portfolios. We create industry-leading, research-enhanced solutions that clients use to gain insight into and improve transparency across the investment process.

To learn more, please visit www.msci.com. MSCI#IR

Website and Social Media Disclosure

MSCI uses its website, including its quarterly updates, blog, podcasts and social media channels, including its corporate Twitter account (@MSCI_Inc), as channels of distribution of company information. The information we post through these channels may be deemed material. Accordingly, investors should monitor these channels, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts. In addition, you may automatically receive email alerts and other information about MSCI when you enroll your email address by visiting the “Email Alerts Subscription” section of MSCI’s Investor Relations homepage at http://ir.msci.com/alerts.cfm. The contents of MSCI’s website, including its quarterly updates, blog, podcasts and social media channels are not, however, incorporated by reference into this release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190905005656/en/

Source: Businesswire