Multi-Mode Transportation System Is the Future of Indian Logistics Business: SRC Express Cargo

by businesswireindia.com

The proposed hike of Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED) and Road and Infrastructure Cess on automobile fuels have attracted irk from across the industry sectors. While the proposed hike is seen as a major contributor to inflation, SRC Express Cargo, India’s leading logistics solution company feels it would pave the way for the multi-mode transportation system.In her first maiden budget, Union Minister Nirmala Sitaraman proposed hiking the duty and cess on petrol and diesel by ₹2 per litre each. The step was widely criticized by the industries as it increases the cost of road transportation and impacts concerned industries depended on it. Hence, it is inevitable for the logistics sector to look beyond road transportation.“Fuel cost hike certainly increases the cost of road transportation. Higher the fuel costs mean a higher price burden passed on to end customers. With the constant increase and decrease in fuel prices, Logistics companies are now forced to restructure their operations in order to sustain in the market. Hence, multi-mode transportation is rapidly emerging as a viable option for the logistics service providers,” said Mr. Rajesh Nigam, Director of SRC Express Cargo.SRC Express Cargo is a pioneer in the movement of shipments by rail transport at an affordable cost. The company has a proven track record of on-time delivery through Rail and Air. The company also has an SLR lease agreement with the Indian Railway.The company hailed the budget for various key announcements for infrastructural development such as Industrial corridors, dedicated freight corridors, state road networks to be developed in the second phase of Bharatmala project. Mr. Nigam said that the proposed projects would be a massive push to the growth of the logistics industry in India in the next five years.Headquartered in Mumbai, SRC Express Cargo has a wide clientele across the industry verticals. The company is big on offering value-added services to its customers to maintain long term customer loyalty. As the Monsoon has approached, the company has come up with shrink packaging offer at a very minimal cost to avoid any damages to goods. This service is also extended to delicate and expensive products.Source: Businesswire