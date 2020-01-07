MYPINPAD Achieves PCI SSC SPOC Approval for IOS Devices

by businesswireindia.com

MYPINPAD (“MPP”), the global leader in secure personal authentication for payment solutions, has achieved Payment Card Industry (PCI) Security Standards Council certification for its iOS Software based PIN entry on a Commercial off-the-shelf (SPoC) solution.

The UK based fintech company is amongst the world’s first to achieve certification for its innovative PIN on Mobile solution (“MPP mPOS”), evaluated by Brightsight. The solution enables everyday smartphones and tablets to replace traditional Point of Sale terminals and PIN entry mPOS devices.

MYPINPAD’s innovative SPoC solution is seen as a major enabler for the predicted massive expansion in the number of payment acceptance devices globally. The solution is easily integrated into 3rd party applications and can be delivered ‘As-a-Service’.

The cost of hardware-based PIN pads is seen as a significant barrier to global card acceptance adoption. MPP mPOS will enable even the smallest of enterprises and those in under-served economies to accept card payments, while also relieving merchants and larger retailers from the burden of purchasing and maintaining large estates of traditional POS terminals.

Importantly, PIN entry is via a standard PIN pad image (not scrambled), ensuring seamless customer adoption. The technology supports use by people with visual impairment and people with other disabilities, which is critical in certain markets, delivering the world’s first fully inclusive solution.

Phil King, CEO and Chairman, MYPINPAD, said: “MYPINPAD has been at the forefront of the thinking about and the development of PIN on Mobile since 2012. We are proud to have achieved PCI SPoC certification for IOS devices, featuring a standard non-scrambled PIN pad that consumers trust and are familiar with. We look forward to announcing the same for Android devices soon.

Since inception MYPINPAD’s commitment to this technology has been unwavering. Our platform has been designed to make available Secure Card Reader-based and contactless payment acceptance solutions, the latter called MPP SoftPOS as a software only solution, with attestation and with the pre-integration of our code inside every payShield HSM. We look forward to being able to offer on a global basis PCI SPoC certified MPP mPOS on all devices and scheme approved MPP SoftPOS on Android devices in the new year.”

"It is a pleasure to work with the creative and skilled MYPINPAD team and help bring new and innovative payment solutions to market. We look forward in continuing our partnership with MYPINPAD in the years to come." says Rob van Marrewijk, Director Business Development at Brightsight.

